A Press Pool Ride-Along at Camp Pendleton
CNN Just Delivered a Brutal Poll Number for Dems on the Shutdown Fight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 20, 2025 3:45 PM
It’s day 20 of the Schumer Shutdown, and Donald Trump is winning. Don’t take my word for it—CNN is admitting that this Democrat-led fiasco has done nothing to hurt the president’s approval. In fact, Trump’s approval has increased. CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the numbers. In terms of ‘blame,’ even the networks data cruncher said, “it’s a different world’ for the better for the Trump White House.  

This wasn’t what Democrats wanted. They thought something would cave, which is a ludicrous concept: no way was Trump caving to Chuck Schumer and Temu Obama. Democrats shut down the show to extort another $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. Voters didn’t want a shutdown, and they didn’t want Congress to increase spending. Democrats opted to do both, and on issues that are beyond unpopular. 

Yet, some in the liberal media thought that the Democrats ‘won’ the messaging war in the first stage. That’s obviously not true. Republicans wanted a clean continuing resolution, which is what Democrats always want. It was seven-weeks, with funding at Biden-era levels. It was meant to give time for Congress to hash out the final details on a dozen appropriations bills and get something done on Obamacare subsidies which expire in December.  

Democrats wrecked that timeline.

