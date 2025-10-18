Minnesota Just Admitted That Illegals Can Vote in Their Elections
Tipsheet

RFK Jr's Wife Wasn't Going to Let the Clowns on The View Get Away With This

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 18, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Cheryl Hines, known for portraying Larry David’s fictional wife on Curb Your Enthusiasm, was unafraid to venture onto the set of The View, where she had to have known MAGA and MAHA were going to be attacked this week. And it’s even less shocking that blowhard Sunny Hostin led the charge. Hostin began attacking Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Hines’ husband, over his unorthodox views on health. Hines wasn’t going to let this slide: 

HOSTIN: He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. It’s just a very dangerous thing. And I say it with utmost respect.  

HINES: Listen, we all have different views here. When you say misinformation, disinformation, we could go back to Covid when— 

HOSTIN: He’s connected circumcision to autism. 

HINES: May I finish? When people—Fauci, people—were saying that when you get the vaccine you cannot transmit Covid, it will stop Covid, that was disinformation, misinformation.

Yes, that’s it right there—that’s why RFK is allowed to remain as HHS secretary. For all the criticisms you have about him vis-à-vis science, we trusted too much in the medical community, which sacrificed fact for politics. The pandemic exposed this class as being no different than MSNBC. We listened to the experts, and they were wrong. They have been pushing numerous things regarding health, which may not be true. Sorry, the expert class had its time in the sun, and now it’s over.  

COVID will always be the debate-ender for those who aren’t keen on Kennedy. 

Tags:

COVID-19 HEALTHCARE LIBERAL MEDIA ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. THE VIEW

