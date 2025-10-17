Virginia AG Jason Miyares Absolutely Cooked Democrat Jay Jones in Last Night's Debate

Two words can be directed at Virginia Democratic candidate for attorney general Jay Jones: suck it. It was likely too late to bow out of the debate with incumbent Republican Jason Miyares, but he had to have known he was going to be taken to the cleaners and then hurled into a meat grinder.

There is no pivot for this: Jones’ 2022 texts where he wished death upon then-Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert and his family were released. To make things worse, he’d hoped Gilbert’s kids would be shot and killed so he’d change his stance on gun control. He also hoped more cops would die vis-à-vis a debate about qualified immunity—all this taking place when Jones was a state legislator. The man is unhinged. Democrats are engulfed in a political violence problem, where their people are now assassinating conservatives, like Charlie Kirk, and attacking ICE facilities.

Jones should step aside, but he won’t. Democrats should pressure him to drop out, but they won’t. Based on their rules, they support what Jones says. That’s the rule, not mine. During last night's debate, Miyares absolutely scorched Jones, calling him a clown and a disgrace to law and order in the politest way possible.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Virginia Attorney General candidate Jason Miyares (R) PUMMELS political violence Jay Jones (D) during the debate...that is devastating.



"I find it stunning that you say one of the pillars of your public safety platform is protecting children. Were you protecting… pic.twitter.com/XWoD9TeC5Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

I find it stunning that you say one of the pillars of your public safety platform is protecting children. Were you protecting Jennifer's children when you said you wanted to see them DIE in their mother's arms How can anybody who's ever worked in any of the crimes against children, all of the areas of federal and state local law department, how can they ever take YOU seriously, be the top prosecutor, knowing that you view that children should DIE to advance a political agenda?" It's unconscionable, and if you were truly 'sorry,' you would not be running for this office, because you disqualified yourself.

My word. Also, Jones’ only strategy seemed to be mentioning Donald Trump a million times. Dude, you’re still the ‘I hope your kids die because I hate your politics’ psycho.

It should be game over for Dollar Store Tiger Woods.

🚨JAY JONES: Jason Miyares has never sued Trump@JasonMiyaresVA names a time he sued Trump.



JAY JONES: Well okay, he named one. But he still won't go after Trump @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/qpB8c6DJ9G — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) October 16, 2025