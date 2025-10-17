Senior Dem Senate Source Says Chuck Schumer Seriously Considering Retirement

Is Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) going to retire? Townhall has been hearing whispers from some senior Democratic sources that the longtime New York Senator could be retiring from public life for numerous reasons, not least being that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could make good on her move to primary him. Now, AOC venturing outside the state could be an early move to consolidate her national constituency for a 2028 presidential run, which she could do, but she has options. And this seat is gettable for her: Schumer is not well-liked among Democratic voters, and his fundraising has been abysmal.

It's historic, really. Schumer posted his worst fundraising quarter ever, with only a little over $133,00 raised in Q3. He also only has $8.3 million in the bank. That’s not enough. Democrats writ large are facing a fundraising shortage as disgruntled Democrats refuse to fork over cash, especially after Kamala Harris spent the equivalent of the GDP of Argentina in 2024 and got taken to the cleaners by Trump. Liberal voters are still mad that he caved during the first spending fight, and he seems all-around ineffective. Even congressional Democrats, like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), admitted to that on a NewsNation town hall last night.

Get ready for the announcement that this will be his final term. https://t.co/WkLAmdYpKQ — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 15, 2025

Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are making the case for new leadership as they bungle this shutdown fight. Even Temu Obama is facing an internal revolt, with dozens of Democrats vowing not to back him for leader next session.

No respect. No power. No message. And no leader. Chuck, it’s okay to say you want to walk away. I know you’ve denied it, but your fundraising numbers tell a different story.

