JD Vance's Response to Politico's Article About a GOP Group Chat Was Perfect

Matt Vespa | October 16, 2025 6:50 AM
Were the texts bad? Sure. Were they the worst thing to ever be exposed by political operatives? No, not even close. And we’re not going to tolerate any lectures from Democrats who have yet to force Jay Jones, their candidate for attorney general of Virginia, to drop out after his psychopathic texts were revealed recently. Jones wished his Republican colleagues would die, hoped their kids would get shot and killed so they’d reconsider their stance on gun control, and seemed to be rooting for more police officers to die vis-à-vis a debate on qualified immunity when he was a state legislator.  

But a few clowns at Young Republicans are somehow greater than that, right? Nope. Not even close. Politico had the story about these officials engaging in racist chats. 

If Democrats want to go down this route, they still get hip-checked by the Jay Jones fiasco. You cannot say anything unless you force that man out of the race. Period. Until then, we don’t care what you say. These guys uttered every triggering word, but I’d take an uncouth text exchange over someone wishing death upon people, lusting for the infliction of pain because, according to Jones, that’s the only way people change their mindset.  

Vice President JD Vance slapped down the outrage over this on Tuesday. He doubled down on Wednesday on The Charlie Kirk Show: 

“A person who is about to become one of the most powerful law enforcement officers in the country seriously wishing for political violence is 1,000 times worse than what a bunch of young kids say in a group chat,” said the vice president.  

Amen, sir. 

Of course, this will give Democrats a little room to rant about their favorite topics, which won't move the needle. They'll huff and puff, and then we'll get back to how their milquetoast reactions to Jay Jones make any point they make disqualifying. 

