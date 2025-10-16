CBS News' Bari Weiss Collects Her 'First Scalp' as She Cleans Out Network Rot

We all knew heads were going to roll when Bari Weiss took the editor-in-chief job at CBS News, following the purchase of her Free Press venture. It’s why liberals were so mad about this move made at the liberal outlet. Its staffers were going to be forced to report on what actually happens. The rot of old had to be cleaned out, so Weiss took her first “scalp” in what will be a long list of cuts (via NY Post):

The head of CBS News’ standards and practices unit — who presided over some of the network’s recent controversial, woke reporting — is out as new boss Bari Weiss looks to bring more balance to the left-leaning network.

Claudia Milne, who ran the division responsible for the moral, ethical and legal implications of CBS programming, is the first senior executive to leave the network since Weiss arrived as editor in chief earlier this month.

Although Milne’s job had been “slowly phased out,” a CBS source called her departure “significant.”

“She was part of the woke mob at CBS News. It shows an editorial shift in how CBS will operate,” the person said, speculating that “this is Bari’s first scalp.”

[…]

As previously reported by The Post, in 2023, Milne and then-news division president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews banned staffers from using the word “transgender” when reporting on the Nashville shooter.

The decision sparked outrage at the network because police working the case had identified the killer, Audrey Hale, as a transgender woman. Sources said Ciprian-Matthews and Milne spent 15 minutes telling staffers not to report Hale’s identity because it may not be relevant to the shooter’s motive.