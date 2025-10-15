Why We Need to Redraw Every Congressional Map Possible, Explained Perfectly By This CNN Segment

If that’s how many seats Democrats stand to lose in the upcoming 2026 midterms based on redistricting and a potential gutting of the Voting Rights Act, sign me up on the partisan redraws. I was never against this, and I don’t care about optics. Of course, it’s political. We do it, and the Democrats do it. I couldn’t care less if people think the GOP is doing it for partisan reasons—of course we are!

And you can see why Democrats are quaking in their boots over this, because, unlike what California is trying to do, it needs to be passed by referendum. Second, even if California passes its new little maps, there are more states where the GOP can create pickup opportunities. Plain and simple, in a redistricting war, we win.

🚨 BREAKING: Panic is worsening among Democrats after it sinks in just how many Republican House seats will be picked up through redistricting by 2026



"Democrats could lose 19 SEATS! This is a HUGE amount!"



"Florida could be a gold mine! [...] EVERYTHING left over is an… pic.twitter.com/6W6QNhz8xx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

While it was not their intention, CNN made the case yesterday, noting that Democrats could lose at least 19 seats next year. It’s why President Trump is encouraging Republican governors to redraw the maps.

If the Democrats retake the lower chamber, you know they’ll do anything to hobble this administration, including completing their impeachment push. They’d make it a trilogy. It’ll be hearing after hearing of nonsense, fraught with screeching lunatics. That cannot happen under any circumstances. Redraw the maps, own the Dems, keep the agenda pushing forward by any means.

Get it done.

