Trump Had a Hilarious Hot Mic Moment With Canada's Prime Minister

It’s done. The peace deal to end the Gaza War has been signed. The Israeli hostages have been released, along with the remains of those murdered by Hamas. The terror group and Benjamin Netanyahu’s government agreed to the terms set forth by the Trump White House. Liberals got what they wanted, as they’ve been throwing antisemitic tantrums since the outset of this justified war of self-defense on behalf of the Jewish state.

During the ceremonies ushering in this historic peace deal, Trump was caught on a hot mic with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney was joking with the president about his new ‘title.’

🚨 LMAO! HOT MIC catches hilarious interaction between President Trump and Canada PM Carney



CARNEY: "I'm glad you upgraded me to 'president!'"



TRUMP: "Oh, did I say president? At least I didn't say GOVERNOR 😎"



Canada is never living down the 51st state talk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/97hsMqDoUl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

“I'm glad you upgraded me to ‘president,’" said Carney.

"Oh, did I say president? At least I didn't say governor,” said Trump, a reference to the president calling Justin Trudeau that when talking about his plans of making Canada the 51st state, something that both Trudeau and Carney vociferously say is not happening.

Things appear to be better between the two nations, though the regional rivalry did cost conservatives the election.

"It's an honor to have the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney

... We've had a very strong relationship... We're going to be talking about trade, we're going to be talking about a lot of different things." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Y9Mgwt2EHd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 7, 2025

