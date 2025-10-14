The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Trump Awarded Egypt's The Order of the Nile for Ending Gaza War
VIP
With Gaza Ceasefire Deal, Trump Once Again Proves He Owns the Left
JD Vance Just Cooked Tomahawk Liz on Columbus Day
Who Will Democrats Hate Next Now That the 'Genocide' Is Over?
VIP
We See Hostility Toward the Peace Deal, and JD Vance Needs to Answer...
The Government 'Shutdown' Explained
Obama Laments Progressive Complacency, Scolds Hispanic Trump Voters in Podcast Interview
White House Says Trump-Xi Talks Will Proceed Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
Republicans Launch New Front in Immigration Fight: Banning Immigrants Who Follow Sharia La...
Trump's Big, Big, Big Peace Plan
Iran’s Imperial Delusion Is Dying—Trump’s Peace Deal Proves It
The Importance of Qatar and the GCC in Middle East Peace
Trump Is the King Cyrus of Our Time: How He Opened the Door...
Tipsheet

Trump Had a Hilarious Hot Mic Moment With Canada's Prime Minister

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 14, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s done. The peace deal to end the Gaza War has been signed. The Israeli hostages have been released, along with the remains of those murdered by Hamas. The terror group and Benjamin Netanyahu’s government agreed to the terms set forth by the Trump White House. Liberals got what they wanted, as they’ve been throwing antisemitic tantrums since the outset of this justified war of self-defense on behalf of the Jewish state. 

Advertisement

During the ceremonies ushering in this historic peace deal, Trump was caught on a hot mic with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney was joking with the president about his new ‘title.’ 

“I'm glad you upgraded me to ‘president,’" said Carney. 

"Oh, did I say president? At least I didn't say governor,” said Trump, a reference to the president calling Justin Trudeau that when talking about his plans of making Canada the 51st state, something that both Trudeau and Carney vociferously say is not happening. 

Recommended

JD Vance Just Cooked Tomahawk Liz on Columbus Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Things appear to be better between the two nations, though the regional rivalry did cost conservatives the election.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Just Cooked Tomahawk Liz on Columbus Day Matt Vespa
Who Will Democrats Hate Next Now That the 'Genocide' Is Over? Derek Hunter
Obama Laments Progressive Complacency, Scolds Hispanic Trump Voters in Podcast Interview Dmitri Bolt
The Government 'Shutdown' Explained Cal Thomas
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the Gaza War Matt Vespa
The Lib Reactions to Trump's Mideast Peace Deal Shows They Have No Pulse on Anything Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Just Cooked Tomahawk Liz on Columbus Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement