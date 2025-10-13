JD Vance Just Cooked Tomahawk Liz on Columbus Day

It’s begun. Democrats are now acknowledging the release of the Israeli hostages, albeit without giving President Trump credit. It’s not shocking, but it’s laughable: President Trump pitched the agreement that Hamas and Israel agreed upon to end the Gaza War. To omit this is like trying to talk about World War II without mentioning Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Bulge, or D-Day.

Sen. Liz Warren’s (D-MA) post about the agreement was just comical:

For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza.



Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day… https://t.co/V6uDL89Gzj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2025

For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza. Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery. I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today. Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now.

So, Vice President JD Vance responded the only way he knew how:

The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you. https://t.co/KsTPzHQ2yz — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 13, 2025

He cooked her. Nothing more needs to be said.

