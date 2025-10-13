A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas

In what universe is Christiane Amanpour living? Better, yes, is she on drugs? She might need to get tested after these mind-numbingly stupid remarks about the recent release of the Israeli hostages.

Advertisement

The CNN International host had the temerity to say that the Israeli prisoners were treated better than Gazans since they were pawns in a negotiation. Seriously, lady, these people were starved, raped, tortured, and some of them murdered. What the hell is that statement?

.@amanpour: The Israeli hostages have "probably been treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns & the chips that Hamas had."



Starved, electrocuted, held in chains & cages underground, forced to dig their own graves.



Is that what she considers being treated… pic.twitter.com/RxNYOhwSF5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

Hamas hates Israelis. They hate Jews. They want to destroy them, and somehow, they’re treated as if they’re on extended stay at the Ritz-Carlton. Terrorists don’t reason, you boob. They admitted they would commit more October 7 attacks, even though that invasion led to a war they couldn’t win. It’s laughable. And Amanpour isn’t alone—CBS News’ Lesley Stahl asked a former Israeli captive if he was really starved by Hamas in March: “Do you think they starved you or they just didn't have food?”

Unbelievable.



Leslie Stahl looks straight into the eyes of a Hamas hostage and ask him if Hamas really intended to starve him — or whether they just didn’t happen to have that much food. pic.twitter.com/VTUUb5IEYE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

My word.

Hamas finally agreed to release the hostages and the remains of those they murdered in captivity. Israel will release Palestinian prisoners in exchange, and peace talks to end the war in Gaza will commence. President Trump pitched the ceasefire deal in September, which was agreed to first by the Israelis and later Hamas. President Trump is in the Middle East right now, addressing the Knesset and then flying to Egypt.

It could be Trump’s signature foreign policy win, something Joe Biden could never do.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.