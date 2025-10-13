VIP
The Consequences of Lies
Shut Up, Marjorie
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown...
Listen to Trump's Reaction When He Finds Out Who This Reporter Works for...It's...
During the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats Are Using Americans As Pawns
Zohran Mamdani's Wife Mourns Death of Hamas Propagandist
Rubio: Today Is the Most Important Day for World Peace in Half a...
Former Secretary of State Blinken Tries to Give Biden Credit for President Trump's...
Katie Porter: A California Karen for Governor?
Meet Some of the Terrorists Released in Exchange for Hostages
Has Hamas Already Violated the Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement?
Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions.
VIP
Trump Didn't Receive the Nobel Peace Prize, but Netanyahu Nominated Him for Another...
'We Have Done the Impossible!': Trump Delivers Historic Speech to the Knesset
Tipsheet

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 13, 2025 12:35 PM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

In what universe is Christiane Amanpour living? Better, yes, is she on drugs? She might need to get tested after these mind-numbingly stupid remarks about the recent release of the Israeli hostages. 

Advertisement

The CNN International host had the temerity to say that the Israeli prisoners were treated better than Gazans since they were pawns in a negotiation. Seriously, lady, these people were starved, raped, tortured, and some of them murdered. What the hell is that statement? 

Hamas hates Israelis. They hate Jews. They want to destroy them, and somehow, they’re treated as if they’re on extended stay at the Ritz-Carlton. Terrorists don’t reason, you boob. They admitted they would commit more October 7 attacks, even though that invasion led to a war they couldn’t win. It’s laughable. And Amanpour isn’t alone—CBS News’ Lesley Stahl asked a former Israeli captive if he was really starved by Hamas in March: “Do you think they starved you or they just didn't have food?” 

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

My word. 

Hamas finally agreed to release the hostages and the remains of those they murdered in captivity. Israel will release Palestinian prisoners in exchange, and peace talks to end the war in Gaza will commence. President Trump pitched the ceasefire deal in September, which was agreed to first by the Israelis and later Hamas. President Trump is in the Middle East right now, addressing the Knesset and then flying to Egypt. 

It could be Trump’s signature foreign policy win, something Joe Biden could never do. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN FOREIGN POLICY HAMAS ISRAEL LIBERAL MEDIA PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Former Secretary of State Blinken Tries to Give Biden Credit for President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan Amy Curtis
Shut Up, Marjorie Matt Vespa
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown With a Simple Question Matt Vespa
Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions. Leah Barkoukis
Listen to Trump's Reaction When He Finds Out Who This Reporter Works for...It's Pure Comedy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement