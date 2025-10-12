Obama's Former DHS Secretary Just Broke With Dems on the Schumer Shutdown

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is not happy about the Schumer shutdown and delivered lengthy remarks explaining why he wants Democrats to vote to reopen the government. It won’t make liberals happy. The core of his reasoning: Democrats are hurting government workers to get $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. If a former Obama official is saying it’s not smart politics, you know it’s garbage.

"I’m gonna break from the party line here on this. I’m a Democrat. I’m with John Fetterman and Angus King... The most basic function of Congress is to fund the… pic.twitter.com/70Xmcp2CKW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 11, 2025

I’m gonna break from the party line here on this. I’m a Democrat. I’m with John Fetterman and Angus King... The most basic function of Congress is to fund the government, turn the lights on, keep the government working so that the 3 million people who are public servants are able to do what they do.” “I believe that Congress should vote to re-open the government. Apparently, you need seven Democrats to make that happen in the Senate. I think that the mistake our democracy is making is linking the need for that 60 votes to some other issue, even though it’s a very, very critical issue. Because what’s going to happen is that this will occur every fall from this point forward.”

Congressional Republicans have a seven-week, clean CR, which would give time to finalize 12 appropriations bills. Congress could also address the expiring health care subsidies that expire in December. All of this couldn’t have likely been voted on by now if Democrats hadn’t shut down the government.

