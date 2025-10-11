VIP
Is the Schumer Shutdown Paving the Way for Trump’s Tariff Agenda?
VIP
Katie Porter Will Probably Win Because Democrats Elect the Craziest People Possible
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad....
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress...
VIP
The Challenge for the Press Trying to Cover a Letitia James Indictment Is...
Beyond Partisanship: Restoring Leadership and Civil Discourse Together
Obtaining a Liberal Arts Degree and Other Questionable Maneuvers
I Escaped California’s Radical Policies. Virginia Doesn’t Have to Inherit Them.
How New York’s Airbnb Crackdown Is Killing Broadway’s Comeback
Kamala's Book Tour Helps Explain the Democrats' Losses
The Peacemaker in Chief
Enough Is Enough — It’s Time to Stop the Fraud
Dem Unity Might Be Breaking on the Schumer Shutdown
Tipsheet

Trump Annual Physical Is Complete. Here's the Report.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 11, 2025 6:30 AM
Pool via AP

We knew this was coming: President Trump would get his annual physical before his supposed trip to the Mideast. The ceasefire deal this administration pitched was approved by both Hamas and Israel, a remarkable feat that eluded brain-dead Joe Biden. Trump visited Walter Reed to meet with troops and to take his annual physical. 

Advertisement

While normal people will find this news comforting, it likely drove liberals mad: Trump is in excellent health, with his heart actually that of someone 14 years younger. His pulmonary and neurological health are also exceptional.  

So, you can talk about swollen ankles all day, liberal America, but Trump is fine. He’s not going anywhere, and he’ll still be serving our country. He’ll also be owning you at every turn.  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved Trump’s ceasefire agreement this week. Hamas agreed to release all the hostages, including the remains of those who were murdered in captivity. There are other details to hash out, but what a win if Trump can seal this.  

Recommended

Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad. It's Brutal. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It’s night and day again between Trump and President drool-in-soup, who was a drooling vegetable and possibly hid a prostate cancer diagnosis from the public. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HAMAS ISRAEL JOE BIDEN MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad. It's Brutal. Matt Vespa
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress... Matt Vespa
Dem Unity Might Be Breaking on the Schumer Shutdown Chloe Trapanotto
Trump: Some 'Very Strange' Things Are Happening in China Katie Pavlich
The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway Katie Pavlich
Kamala's Book Tour Helps Explain the Democrats' Losses Kristan Hawkins

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad. It's Brutal. Matt Vespa
Advertisement