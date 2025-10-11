Trump Annual Physical Is Complete. Here's the Report.

We knew this was coming: President Trump would get his annual physical before his supposed trip to the Mideast. The ceasefire deal this administration pitched was approved by both Hamas and Israel, a remarkable feat that eluded brain-dead Joe Biden. Trump visited Walter Reed to meet with troops and to take his annual physical.

Advertisement

While normal people will find this news comforting, it likely drove liberals mad: Trump is in excellent health, with his heart actually that of someone 14 years younger. His pulmonary and neurological health are also exceptional.

President Donald J. Trump Completes Comprehensive Follow-Up Evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center pic.twitter.com/OuB4whYm6K — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 11, 2025

So, you can talk about swollen ankles all day, liberal America, but Trump is fine. He’s not going anywhere, and he’ll still be serving our country. He’ll also be owning you at every turn.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved Trump’s ceasefire agreement this week. Hamas agreed to release all the hostages, including the remains of those who were murdered in captivity. There are other details to hash out, but what a win if Trump can seal this.

It’s night and day again between Trump and President drool-in-soup, who was a drooling vegetable and possibly hid a prostate cancer diagnosis from the public.

Trump:



I will go to Israel to speak at the Knesset. Then I will go to Egypt. pic.twitter.com/65rjzDGf82 — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 10, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.