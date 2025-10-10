Are Dems Winning the Schumer Shutdown Messaging War?

Who is advising Democrats and telling them these things? I want to know out of pure curiosity, because this takeaway from the first week of the Schumer shutdown is downright hilarious. These clowns think they won the first bout in the messaging war. Earth to Democrats, just because you didn’t cave this week doesn’t make it a win. We know you’re going to fold, likely after the No Kings rally in D.C. on October 18. There is nothing more unpopular than spending $1.5 trillion on health care for illegal aliens, but this article about the Democrats’ messaging win is amusing (via Puck News):

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, in the hours after the government officially went into shutdown mode, researchers at Resonate, a firm that monitors online discourse for Democrats, began to notice something unusual: For once, the left was actually winning a message battle online. Posts about the shutdown—outraged reactions, explainer videos from creators and Democratic politicians, attacks on Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress—were noticeably overperforming on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Mainstream news accounts as well as left-leaning ones like MeidasTouch, Courier Newsroom, and NowThis Impact were seeing nearly twice as much engagement on the major platforms as they normally do. Clicks, views, and shares were spiking for liberal creators like Aaron Parnas, Harry Sisson, and Dean Withers. […] … The Trump administration’s sombrero-themed meme attacks on Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Jeffries, claiming that Democrats wanted to give free healthcare to illegal immigrants, didn’t seem to hit the mark. Resonate found that right-leaning pages in their tracking mentioned sombreros 126 times last Wednesday—but those posts underperformed their average engagement levels by 40 percent. “The healthcare for illegals argument, what we call ‘sombrero posting,’ did not really seem to be getting them anywhere,” said Eric Coffin-Gould, the vice president of analytics at Resonate. “Anything that goes up on Donald Trump’s accounts is always going to perform well, but outside of that, they seemed to actually be underperforming.” On the other hand, left-leaning shutdown posts that included references to healthcare—specifically, the Democratic argument that Republicans were preparing to ax health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans—were performing four times as well as content that didn’t mention the issue. The D.N.C., which went megaviral on TikTok and X with a cutesy/weird shutdown explainer clip starring kittens, jumped 24 spots on Resonate’s ranking of social media accounts compared to the previous week. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also collected millions of views with a widely shared walk-and-talk video explaining the Obamacare subsidy cliff.

So, the president’s social media team has no reach. Metrics aside, when you occupy the bully pulpit, you have the advantage. Full stop.

Democrats shut down the government over NPR and giving illegal aliens health care. They derailed the process for addressing the expiring health care subsidies, which everyone knows about. The GOP’s bill would’ve given seven weeks to finalize 12 appropriations bills. The CR was at Biden-era spending levels. Democrats supported those measures. Hold the line, GOP.

Also, do you think the Democrats, whose popularity is in the toilet and has zero popular issues, won the first stage of the messaging war? It’s funny even thinking about it.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.