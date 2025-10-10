So, the Person Who Allegedly Set LA County Ablaze Is an Anti-Trump Loon?

The Los Angeles County fire earlier this year was devastating. It was one of the most expensive in history. Whole swaths of the state were burned to ash, some of which have yet to be rebuilt, thanks to California’s red tape and environmental clowns trying to clog up the works. Now, months after the blazes have been extinguished, authorities have a suspect. Would it shock you that he’s anti-Trump and a global warming loon (via NY Post):

Advertisement

The Florida man accused of sparking the flames that burned swaths of Los Angeles to the ground in the Palisades Fire posted on social media about how global warming causes wildfires. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, regularly took to Facebook to share posts about eco-apocalypses, mocking President Trump and his supporters, and pushing people to become vegans. One article he shared – “Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration,” from ProPublica – even included a thumbnail showing wildfires raging across a California hillside neighborhood. […] It’s eerily – and ironically – similar to the situation Rinderknecht is accused of creating himself on Jan. 1, when he allegedly hiked to the hills above Los Angeles and started a brushfire. Prosecutors allege that blaze was never fully extinguished and six days later it sprang back to life — burning nearly 24,000 acres, kill 12 people, and destroy over 7,000 homes and businesses with damages worth about $150 billion. Other posts on the alleged firebug’s Facebook included photos of Trump supporters apparently crying after he lost the 2020 election, linking to a Harris-Biden fundraiser page, and more climate-alarmist headlines.

The media is for sure going to gloss over this bit. For now, they have the government shutdown as an excuse, but we’ll circle back to this at some point. The damage is too great, people died, and the rebuilding process is being laughably bogged down.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.