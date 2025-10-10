Dan Rather Did Not Just Say That About CBS News Hiring Bari Weiss

Breaking News: Dan Rather is…still alive? He’s not happy that Bari Weiss is now editor-in-chief in a move that has liberal America aghast and angry. You’d think a lesbian being named the top dog at CBS News would make the identitarian-obsessed liberal sect of America rejoice. Nope. Weiss is a free-thinker, a Jew, pro-Israel, and anti-everything that gets progressives up in the morning. She’s normal, in other words, a classical liberal who got forced out of The New York Times’ editorial staff for not kowtowing to pro-Hamas propaganda.

She started The Free Press, which CBS News later bought, and now she’s running the show. What a power move. But Rather called the hiring of Weiss a dark day, which, based on liberal rules, is grossly misogynistic and homophobic (via Fox News):

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather criticized CBS News on Thursday for making journalist Bari Weiss its editor-in-chief, as well as acquiring her independent news outlet, "The Free Press." Rather, age 93, argued on his Substack page that the hiring of the anti-woke reporter, as well as CBS coming under the control of billionaire David Ellison – whose father is a friend of President Donald Trump – meant that CBS News will be catering to the Trump agenda. "The American people will pay the price for this move, as will the journalists of CBS News who can no longer credibly serve as watchdogs because the ones they are meant to hold to account are signing their paychecks and hobnobbing with the president," the veteran journalist wrote. At one point, he warned, "It is a dark day in the halls of CBS News."

Okay, Dan, Danny boy, Dan-o—you got to shut your hole about credibility and whatever the hell you just said. At 93, are you experiencing amnesia? In 2004, you destroyed your career by pushing a fake news segment about George W. Bush’s Texas Air National Guard record. We have not forgotten the fake Killian documents, which led to producers being fired and you quietly being shown the exit. So, when you say credibility is being hit with Weiss’ hire, it’s a bit funny. The lack of self-awareness is stunning, dude.

Maybe sip on a piping hot cup of shut the hell up, and for the love of God, just go away.

