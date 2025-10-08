VIP
Here's the Question That Triggered This California Gubernatorial Candidate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 08, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is running for governor of California. She’s the frontrunner, thanks to Kamala Harris opting not to run. She’s also unqualified for the job. This question isn’t nonsense either. Decades of Democratic mismanagement have shifted the state to the right, as the state’s socioeconomic issues worsen. Whatever the case, it’s simply smart politics to try and win over some of the Trump vote, whether that be on crime, cost of living, or a slew of other issues. Job opportunities and the economy lure any voter into a town hall or two, but Porter seemed aghast at the question.

In California, the top two vote-getters from any party advance to the general election. Julie Watts of CBS Los Angeles asked Porter, “What do you say to the 40 percent of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?” 

It led to an epic meltdown that not even the legacy press could defend. She even tried to shut down the interview, not wanting her tantrum to be recorded. Too late. Also, what a lunatic. 

And it all makes sense now:

