Here's the Question That Triggered This California Gubernatorial Candidate

Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is running for governor of California. She’s the frontrunner, thanks to Kamala Harris opting not to run. She’s also unqualified for the job. This question isn’t nonsense either. Decades of Democratic mismanagement have shifted the state to the right, as the state’s socioeconomic issues worsen. Whatever the case, it’s simply smart politics to try and win over some of the Trump vote, whether that be on crime, cost of living, or a slew of other issues. Job opportunities and the economy lure any voter into a town hall or two, but Porter seemed aghast at the question.

In California, the top two vote-getters from any party advance to the general election. Julie Watts of CBS Los Angeles asked Porter, “What do you say to the 40 percent of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?”

Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter loses it during an interview, complains that she is being asked questions.



Reporter: “What do you say to the 40% of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?”



Porter: "How would I need them in order… pic.twitter.com/3pdxMSacYQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2025

It led to an epic meltdown that not even the legacy press could defend. She even tried to shut down the interview, not wanting her tantrum to be recorded. Too late. Also, what a lunatic.

Someone who used to work with Katie Porter sent me this clip from a train-wreck interview with her and said, “Now imagine what she’s like when there aren’t cameras around.” pic.twitter.com/OCF73BrUg1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2025

Hard to watch Katie Porter without thinking she's doing some kind of Colbert Report-style parody of a narcisstic, yet self-loathing liberal mediocrity with a startling intolerance for anything other than heavy-handed praise.

pic.twitter.com/pYMMEoHROx — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) October 8, 2025

I’m just going to apologize right now for ever liking Katie Porter.



She just proved she is like every other politician- all scripted talk and no original line of thinking. pic.twitter.com/bXguTkNIJl — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) October 8, 2025

Katie Porter may not be right for California…or sane.



"She said, 'Trump is going to win. What if I get raped and need to have an abortion?'" - Katie Porter, confirming she has heaped a lifetime of needless psychological trauma onto her her 12-year-old daughter in the name of… https://t.co/9Hf8I8VZsq pic.twitter.com/cIORsS7ryL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 8, 2025

And it all makes sense now:

Katie Porter would pour scalding-hot mashed potatoes on your head if you’re not careful. pic.twitter.com/aacJh4YBmR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2025

