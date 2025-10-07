An Ex-MSNBC Analyst Named These Two Losers of the Week. It's Not Good for Dems.

Ex-MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin isn’t a Trump supporter. He’s not even a conservative. So, if he knows who the biggest losers were last week amid the Schumer shutdown, you know this is bad for Democrats. And, as it so happens, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) were selected as the two dolts, with Halperin noting the appalling lack of influence and power wielded by the two men who are the face of the leadership for congressional Democrats. His assessment was brutal: they’re the biggest losers, because everyone ignores them, including members of their own party. Halperin dropped his assessment on October 3 (via Daily Caller):

Schumer and Jeffries met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday to discuss a short-term spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but they did not reach an agreement. Halperin said during his show’s “losers of the week” segment that neither the media nor Democrats had confidence in Schumer and Jeffries. “Never in my career have I seen two leaders so dismissed, not just by the media, which normally loves Democrats, but privately by Democratic members of the House and Senate,” Halperin said. “People are just rolling their eyes and throwing their hands up and saying, ‘There’s nothing we can do. We’re not going to depose them now, but they are not leading us’ in the view of Democrats saying that ‘they’re not leading through this confrontation.'” “I’ve never seen the senior Democrats in both chambers — or Republicans — I’ve never seen attitude like this,” he added.

Their livestreams are barely watched. Only MSNBC and CNN is carrying their water, both of which are mocked, ignored, and rightly pegged as anti-Trump. The Democrats remain committed in trying to pry $1.5 trillion additional dollars for illegal alien health care. Give it time, they’ll cave, especially with Schumer and Jeffries leading the charge.

