Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work?
VIP
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big...
Trump Sent in the Troops – Now the State Is Suing
The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Democrats Again Block Bill to Reopen Government
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Monitored Private Communications Of Nearly A Dozen GOP...
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling Answers Questions About ICE, Antifa
Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues
Israel Deports Flotilla Failure Greta Thunberg to Greece
Members of Both Parties Reject Pay as Schumer Shutdown Continues
DOJ Assistant AG Accuses Newsom Aide of Putting Target on Her Back, Refers...
Speaker Johnson Blasts Hakeem Jeffries Call to Televised Debate On Schumer Shutdown
Guess How Much the Schumer Shutdown is Costing American Taxpayers
An Extremist Strategy Is Not an Exit Strategy
Tipsheet

Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool Bags About It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 06, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Build-A-Bear allows children to make custom stuffed animals. It shouldn't be a place where controversy bubbles up. It’s a place where stuffed animals are made; what in fresh hell could cause a woke ruckus here? For one Washington teen, her request to call her bear ‘Charlie Kirk’ led to the manager of this location denying her request. It led to a circus, leaving the teen rattled. A place where stuffed friggin’ animals are made shouldn’t be war zones, but the Left will make you care. Also, not for nothing, but this is the Left Coast. Who knows what freaks are working behind that counter (via Fox Business):

Advertisement

A Washington teenager said she was stunned after a Build-A-Bear store manager allegedly refused to print the name of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on her plush toy’s birth certificate. 

Evi McCormick, 16, told Seattle’s KING5 that the incident happened Sept. 26 at the Build-A-Bear Workshop inside Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Washington. 

McCormick said she and her friends were at the mall when she decided to make a bear in honor of the Turning Point USA founder, who was assassinated last month. The idea has been trending on TikTok. 

[…] 

According to McCormick, after she finished making the custom bear, an employee refused to print Kirk’s name on its certificate. 

Printing a birth certificate has long been part of the store’s in-person experience, allowing customers to name their new toy. 

"She just didn't agree with it. She didn't support it, and she told me, 'We're not doing this,' folded it up in a force and threw it away," McCormick told KING5. 

The location refused to comment to the local media, according to Fox Business. McCormick’s mother was able to get a $20 gift card for the poor services, which is still a joke. Corporate offices later reached out to the family to apologize, promising to retrain employees. 

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Just print out the certificate and shut your face, you insufferable clowns. What the hell is this? It’s a stuffed toy shop, not necessarily the place to make a stand for your weirdo political stances. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die Matt Vespa
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big Trouble Jeff Charles
VA AG Dem Candidate Jay Jones Just Lost MSNBC Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement