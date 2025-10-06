Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool Bags About It

Build-A-Bear allows children to make custom stuffed animals. It shouldn't be a place where controversy bubbles up. It’s a place where stuffed animals are made; what in fresh hell could cause a woke ruckus here? For one Washington teen, her request to call her bear ‘Charlie Kirk’ led to the manager of this location denying her request. It led to a circus, leaving the teen rattled. A place where stuffed friggin’ animals are made shouldn’t be war zones, but the Left will make you care. Also, not for nothing, but this is the Left Coast. Who knows what freaks are working behind that counter (via Fox Business):

A Washington teenager said she was stunned after a Build-A-Bear store manager allegedly refused to print the name of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on her plush toy’s birth certificate. Evi McCormick, 16, told Seattle’s KING5 that the incident happened Sept. 26 at the Build-A-Bear Workshop inside Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Washington. McCormick said she and her friends were at the mall when she decided to make a bear in honor of the Turning Point USA founder, who was assassinated last month. The idea has been trending on TikTok. […] According to McCormick, after she finished making the custom bear, an employee refused to print Kirk’s name on its certificate. Printing a birth certificate has long been part of the store’s in-person experience, allowing customers to name their new toy. "She just didn't agree with it. She didn't support it, and she told me, 'We're not doing this,' folded it up in a force and threw it away," McCormick told KING5.

The location refused to comment to the local media, according to Fox Business. McCormick’s mother was able to get a $20 gift card for the poor services, which is still a joke. Corporate offices later reached out to the family to apologize, promising to retrain employees.

Just print out the certificate and shut your face, you insufferable clowns. What the hell is this? It’s a stuffed toy shop, not necessarily the place to make a stand for your weirdo political stances.

BREAKING: Employee at a Build-A-Bear Workshop in Tukwila, WA, REFUSED a request to write Charlie Kirk's name on the bear's birth certificate for a customer.



Evi McCormick, who requested it be named after Charlie, said that the employee said "We're not doing this" before… pic.twitter.com/k77D0I7smE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

