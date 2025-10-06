Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work?

Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones isn’t the only that could have a rough week. Gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger is having her work history brought into the light, having taught at a Saudi-run school post-9/11. The institution is a terrorist hub, with top Hamas officials sending their children there.

The school’s comptroller had ties to Hamas, so it shouldn’t shock anyone that graduates of this school, ISA, were on the radar of federal officials for possibly carrying out attacks against Israel. Spanberger worked at ISA between 2002-2003. Spanberger has not denied working here, even saying she was proud of her time here. Jerry Dunleavy of JustTheNews had a lengthy article about this school, its alumni, its shady history, and Spanberger’s employment:

A review by Just the News of hundreds of contemporary and historical news reports found that the following facts were widely-reported and well-established by the time that Spanberger chose to take her brief job at the ISA: The school was controlled and funded by the Saudi government; Numerous local citizens in northern Virginia were opposed to the relocation and expansion of the ISA due to concerns about the school’s teachings, about its control by and funding from the Saudi government, and about the Saudi government’s human rights record; A top leader of Hamas had sent his children to the school; The school’s comptroller had been linked to Hamas; Then-recent graduates of the school had come under suspicion by federal authorities of potentially seeking to carry out a suicide attack in Israel; The school’s textbooks contained hateful language, including animosity toward non-Muslims and Jews in particular; The ISA had withdrawn from membership in a major accreditation organization; and The ISA’s own website stated that it was controlled by the Saudi government and was guided by the Saudi Ministry of Education. […] It was reported in 1997 that Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, the first chairman of Hamas’s political bureau, had been living in northern Virginia while leading Hamas operations and had been sending his children to the Saudi academy. […] The FBI suspected that recent graduates of the Saudi academy had intended to travel to Israel in December 2001 to carry out a terrorist attack — a fact widely reported on prior to Spanberger’s stint at the school. It was reported by multiple national outlets in March 2002 that Mohammed Osman Idris and Mohammed el-Yacoubi — both former students of the Saudi academy — had been denied entry to Israel in December 2001 after coming under suspicion that they may have been planning to join the jihad with a suicide attack in Jerusalem. The men were ultimately not charged in this alleged plot, although Idris pleaded guilty to passport fraud. […] Saudi academy graduate and valedictorian Ahmed Omar Abu Ali was arrested in Saudi Arabia in June 2003 — a number of months after Spanberger had started working at the school — and was extradited to the U.S. in February 2005. The DOJ alleged that “in or around September 2002, Ali advised a co-conspirator whom he had met on previous travels to Medina, Saudi Arabia, of his interest in joining al-Qaeda” and that Ali “intended to become a planner of terrorist operations like Mohammed Atta and Khalid Sheik Muhammad, well-known al-Qaeda terrorists associated with the September 11, 2001 attacks.” The DOJ said that, later that year, Ali was “convicted of plotting to assassinate the U.S. President [George W. Bush] as well as attack and destroy civilian airliners.” Ali had reportedly been voted “Most Likely to be a Martyr” during his days at the Saudi academy.

Dunleavy added that ISA taught its students to hate non-Muslims, that murder was permissible, and Spanberger’s tenure there coincided with these jihadist teachings. It’s almost a prophetic place of employment for a Democrat running to be governor of Virginia: Spanberger’s party is engulfed and being taken over by pro-Hamas elements, most of the base is now virulently antisemitic, and they excuse terrorism writ large if Jews are killed, though that’s bound to expand as radical Islamic elements continue to take over the party.

Jay Jones’ 2022 texts about wanting to assassinate his political rivals and their families bubbled to the surface last week. Now, we have a rehash of Jihad Abigail’s work history. In 2018, she got away with it. With Hamas launching a war they couldn’t win in 2023, and the ongoing hostage crisis, it’s not the time to be electing teachers from Terror High to lead this state.

