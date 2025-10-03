CNN's Kaitlan Collins Is Infuriated That No One Cares About Trump Blasting Dems With Sombrero Posts

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was irritated that no one cares that Trump and the Republicans are mocking Democrats with sombrero posts. Even Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has joined the fun. The trend began on Monday, when it was clear that a government shutdown was imminent. President Trump met with congressional leaders, but no agreement could be reached, leading to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaking to the media outside the White House. Trump then posted a video mocking Democrats, where Jeffries has a moustache and a sombrero, with Schumer talking about how their party sucks. The New York liberal took to the Senate floor to denounce it. And yes, he reminded us that it was AI-generated, as if we didn’t know.

WATCH: Trump Trolls Hakeem Jeffries With Sombrero Meme on Truth Social. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LSxluRCOZL — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) October 1, 2025

Democrats are so mad about it, and it’s hilarious, because it only means more memes will be posted, and they have. Trump has the videos posted on a loop inside the White House Briefing Room. It’s hilarious. And Collins was aghast that this was happening:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins can’t believe the Trump admin is doubling down with memes and mariachi music in the WH briefing room:



“They simply don’t care about the criticism."



Correct — and that's exactly what’s driving the propaganda press insane. They're powerless. pic.twitter.com/hduEvgFT3q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Yes, we don’t care. We don’t care what CNN thinks, or what Democrats think. This is what we voted for—someone who would deliver haymakers to the fake news press. They have no power here. Our guy is in the White House, and the sombrero memes will continue until the government reopens.

Democrats are holding the country hostage over $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and funding for National Public Radio. I’m not kidding. Voters don’t want the government shut down or new spending. Democrats decided to get on the losing end of both issues here.

Hold the line, Republicans. They’ll cave.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

