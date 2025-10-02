Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold.

They really don’t get it. The memes will stop once they reopen the government, but also when they stop all their bitching. Democrats and the media are incensed, foaming at the mouth with rage over the Trump social team making sombrero and mariachi videos mocking Democrats for being a trash party, with laughable public policy positions, and even worse leadership. It all started after a failed meeting between President Trump and congressional leadership.

🚨 LMFAO! After Hakeem Jeffries melted down on MSNBC over Trump’s meme dressing him up as a Mexican, 47 doubled down and posted ANOTHER one, with Trump appearing in the background as a mariachi band



Nobody can out-troll President Trump. Nobody 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9cfruaikzC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

It accelerated when every random Democrat went on CNN and MSNBC to complain about it. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the initial targets, also whined about it. It’s now in the congressional record, with Schumer explaining that AI created the audio-visual. Thanks, man—there was no way we didn’t know the fake moustache and sombrero on Jeffries' head was fake.

🚨 LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries FUMES about Trump's sombrero-mustache video of him. pic.twitter.com/fgYvmsxCAQ



"President has been behaving erratically...I'm referring to his social media posts, which didn't make a lot of sense. It'd seem to me as the POTUS, on the brink of a shutdown, if… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Hakeem is still complaining about the memes. pic.twitter.com/raeX16fi2J — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2025

Yesterday, Jeffries again had a hissy fit on CNN with Jake Tapper about the videos. The Trump White House’s response is not to make more posts, but they’re now running them on a loop inside the White House Briefing Room.

After getting pushback during today’s White House press briefing on the Trump Jeffries sombrero memes.



The White House is now playing the memes on loop in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/dpflN2S5eH — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) October 1, 2025

Rep. Teresa Fernandez melts down over a meme Trump posted: "HE PUT HIM IN A SOMBRERO!!" pic.twitter.com/bSD2MoUIDD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2025

