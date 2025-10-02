We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Tipsheet

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold.

Matt Vespa
October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

They really don’t get it. The memes will stop once they reopen the government, but also when they stop all their bitching. Democrats and the media are incensed, foaming at the mouth with rage over the Trump social team making sombrero and mariachi videos mocking Democrats for being a trash party, with laughable public policy positions, and even worse leadership. It all started after a failed meeting between President Trump and congressional leadership.

It accelerated when every random Democrat went on CNN and MSNBC to complain about it. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the initial targets, also whined about it. It’s now in the congressional record, with Schumer explaining that AI created the audio-visual. Thanks, man—there was no way we didn’t know the fake moustache and sombrero on Jeffries' head was fake.  

Yesterday, Jeffries again had a hissy fit on CNN with Jake Tapper about the videos. The Trump White House’s response is not to make more posts, but they’re now running them on a loop inside the White House Briefing Room. 

I do not want this shutdown to end. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
