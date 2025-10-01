Watch Chris Cuomo Wreck a Lib Podcaster Over His Remarks About Charlie Kirk

They just lie. It’s either that or their reading comprehension or audio skills are trash. Credit where it’s due: NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo wasn’t going to allow Charlie Kirk to be smeared. Liberal commentator Adam Mockler tried to do that. I don’t know if he thought that because Cuomo was a former CNN host, he’d be safe, but his entire narrative got crushed when he was called out for saying things about Kirk that were not true.

Chris Cuomo unexpectedly SHUTS DOWN young liberal pushing false claims about Charlie Kirk.



“You’re about to make the AOC mistake.”



Adam Mockler claimed Kirk believed the Civil Rights Act NEVER should have been passed.



But to his dismay, Cuomo immediately pushed back and set… pic.twitter.com/UMVAbgysNE — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 30, 2025

MOCKLER: “This is a dude who repeatedly said the Civil Rights Act shouldn’t have been passed.” CUOMO: “No, not at the same time. Two things. You’re about to make the AOC mistake… Charlie Kirk never said the Civil Rights Act [shouldn’t have been passed]… What he said was, Civil Rights Act: good. Needed it. Great.” MOCKLER: “No.” CUOMO: “Was then used to inculcate DEI and do these other things by extension of that law that he was against, and that it should have never been used for those purposes… to make it as an extension of a welfare program for blacks in every manifestation that he was against.” MOCKLER: “No, I’ve heard him make that argument.” CUOMO: “He didn’t say get rid of it.” MOCKLER: “He said they never should have passed it. He said that, right?” CUOMO: “No. I don’t think he did say that. I think what he said was what they did with it made it a mistake.”

That line, “It’s pretty simple. It’ll take you five minutes,” by Cuomo. Brutal.

And if you’re wondering who this kid is, he’s the one Scott Jennings owned on CNN.

“Welcome to the NFL, kid,” tweeted Jennings at the time.

Welcome to the NFL, kid.



Rule #1: Come prepared 👇 pic.twitter.com/qkML7rkTwg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 21, 2025

In general, I also love how liberals say that Kirk shouldn’t have been assassinated, but he said terrible things. Thank you for tacitly acknowledging that you think it’s either fine or he was deserving of being killed.

