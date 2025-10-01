Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson wasn’t going to let CNN’s Kaitlan Collins lie about the Schumer shutdown. This interview took place hours before it became official, but the government is currently shut down. At 12:01 am, the Democrats decided to shut everything down for the sake of funding for illegal alien health care, refunding National Public Radio, and gutting the rural healthcare fund, which Republicans replenished after Democrats complained. We’re dealing with the Tylenol kids of Congress right now, led by Chuck Schumer, who is hated by his own base, and Hakeem Jeffries, the Dollar Store Obama. Collins tried to run interference behind the causes of the shutdown, which Johnson slapped down with ease.

First, Kaitlan, he’s the Speaker of the House—you’re going to challenge him on the details of the legislation? CNN’s weak sauce pivoting to help Democrats isn’t going to work; the man knows what’s going on—it’s his job.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins attempted to obscure the truth behind the Schumer Shutdown, pushing a narrative that Democrats' demands wouldn't extend healthcare to illegal immigrants.



Speaker Johnson delivered 12 precise fact-checks to dismantle her claims.



Key corrections:

• Collins:… pic.twitter.com/cdo0NX1Wwl — Media Lies (@MediasLies) October 1, 2025

Collins attempted to argue that it was healthcare for migrants seeking asylum. No, said Johnson. It’s all illegals, paid for by us, the taxpayers. The best part was when she tried to claim it wasn’t in their proposal, to which Johnson said it was, telling the CNN host to review the CBO. The next attempt is for Collins to say it’s illegal to do that, which Johnson reminds her that’s what his side is trying to do: enforce the law, with Democrats attempting to undermine it.

What House Republicans wanted was a short-term, clean continuing resolution to buy more time so that both parties can hash out the final details of some 12 appropriations bills that are on the docket.

Instead, Democrats shut down everything so that illegals can get health care, NPR refunded, and the rural healthcare funds extinguished. They're holding us hostage for $1.5 trillion, so they can fund all that.

What a clown show.

From Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX):

For years, the Democrats have been the party of disarray. Tonight, they forced that disarray upon the entire country, shutting down the American government over $1.5 trillion in radically partisan spending demands, including taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens. Democrats made this choice, Democrats forced this crisis, and Democrats alone will answer to hardworking Americans now paying the price for their reckless agenda. The American people deserve an open government that works for them—one that serves our veterans who sacrificed for this country, supports hardworking families struggling, and puts American citizens first, not one held hostage by Democrats demanding handouts for those who broke our laws to get here.”

No deals. Hold the line, GOP. The Democrats are going to cave. They lack leadership, have a poor messaging campaign, and have unpopular action items. Don't fall for the polling panic porn. It's all noise.