Josh Hawley Decimates Ex-Biden Aide Over Laughably Failed Public Safety Policies

I’m second-hand embarrassed watching this, but this is good stuff from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who took a former Biden aide to the cleaners on public safety. Gregory Jackson faced a two-minute drubbing from the Missouri Republican, as he presented the receipts on the failed public safety positions he had pushed. Jackson was fond of defunding the police. Not only that, but it also gutted police departments and reallocates those resources toward safe spaces for lesbian, gay, bisexual, two-spirit, trans, and gender non-conforming people.

Hawley was aghast, and it took a comical turn when he kept asking what ‘two-spirit’ meant. These were the people running stuff for the past four years—what an utter clown show. Jackson was the deputy director for the office of ‘Gun Violence Prevention.’

🤡OMG — Biden's ex "Office of Gun Violence Prevention" Deputy Director is BAMBOOZLED at the language in HIS OWN REPORT:



HIS words: we should defund the police & invest in "safe-space initiatives led by two-spirit, trans people."



Good stuff Sen Hawley.pic.twitter.com/ijWVnztrzb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2025

It should’ve been called 'How do we waste taxpayer money and set up for a score of people to be killed.'

Hawley aptly noted that Jackson's response to his critiques was reminiscent of how liberals often react when facts and reality thoroughly obliterate their policies.

Sen. Josh Hawley: "What is two spirit person?"



Gregory Jackson: "II feel like I'm looking at a two-faced individual."



Sen. @HawleyMO: "Oh, no, sir! You're looking at somebody who's reading you your own words." pic.twitter.com/0T4m8H8KYz — CSPAN (@cspan) September 30, 2025

