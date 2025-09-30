Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in...
Tipsheet

Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 30, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

It happened again. Some clown who looks like a knockoff version of Morpheus from The Matrix, except he’s white, scaled the Treasury Department fence near the White House yesterday.

President Trump announced a grand plan to end the Gaza War yesterday, and Uniformed Secret Service Officers reportedly had to run to nab the suspect. The incident occurred around 5 PM yesterday. RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree has more: 

The Secret Service Uniformed Division nabbed a man who successfully scaled the U.S. Treasury building fence near the White House. 

(YEARS AGO, DURING THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION, CONGRESS PAID FOR HIGHER FENCES TO BE ERECTED AROUND THE WHITE HOUSE TO PREVENT JUST THIS TYPE OF SCENARIO, WHICH WAS HAPPENING AT AN ALARMING RATE, AT THE WHITE HOUSE COMPOUND). 

Secret Service Uniformed Division ran across the White House compound to nab him to prevent him from getting closer to President Trump and the White House. 

Secret Service statement: 

"On Monday, September 29 at approximately 4:55 p.m., an individual scaled the fence on the southeast side of the U.S. Treasury Building and was arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers for unlawful entry. He was subsequently transported to Metropolitan Police Department’s 2nd District for processing. There was no impact to our protective operations." 

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
In July, someone also scaled the fence. That individual was charged with unlawful entry, and had outstanding warrants elsewhere.   

