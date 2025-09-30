Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in...
This Blue City Has Been Using a Dirty Trick to Violate the Second...
Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Fail to Pass Their Proposed Continuing Resolution
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel's Crowning Ratings Achievement Has Already Become Tarnished in a Matter of...
'Operation Freedom to Breathe' Put Americans Who Opposed Biden Mask Mandates on TSA...
Touchy Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is About Giving Healthcare to Illegal...
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Go After Private Citizens Who Worked With Trump...
Lefty Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Ben Cohen Takes Chainsaw to Pentagon Spending
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Vows to Crack Down on Illegals With CDLs Who...
Stop the Health Insurers' Raid on the Treasury
Biden’s Secret Note Cards: Photos, Bios, and Scripted Questions Exposed in Archives Review
VIP
Man Arrested in Britain For Sharing Anti-Hamas Meme Online
Arab Countries Support Peace Plan
Bill Maher’s Condemnation of Christian Persecution Is an Indictment of Societal Indifferen...
Tipsheet

GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 30, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There’s not going to be a deal to keep the government open, so a shutdown is imminent. It will also last a few days. The Senate will be adjourned for Yom Kippur, although it is unlikely that Democrats will budge, at least for now. The GOP war room must weaponize what the party already clipped and posted on social media: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) admitting that the Democrats are shutting the government down over health care for illegal aliens:

Advertisement

This exchange says it all. Republicans should give her a gift basket. This issue was settled with the Big, Beautiful Bill, which purged illegals from the Medicaid rolls. When you peel back the theatrics, the Democrats are gearing up for a fight they cannot win. Shutting down the government over illegal alien health care, funding for National Public Radio, and repealing the rural healthcare fund are loser issues. The only question is whether Republicans a) recognize it, and b) have a killer narrative to shred the Democratic theatrics here.

Recommended

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Talks held yesterday between the White House and congressional leadership aimed to reach an agreement, but to no avail. Now, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama, are shutting things down and laying off their people--federal workers--because NPR got defunded.

Welcome to the Schumer shutdown.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Trump's Latest Move on Government Shutdown Might Give GOP Leadership Heartburn Matt Vespa
This Blue City Has Been Using a Dirty Trick to Violate the Second Amendment – Now It Is Facing a Lawsuit Jeff Charles
Pete Hegseth Torches 'Fat Generals, Low Standards, Gender Delusions' During Remarks to Military Leaders Jeff Charles
Biden’s Secret Note Cards: Photos, Bios, and Scripted Questions Exposed in Archives Review Dmitri Bolt
Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Fail to Pass Their Proposed Continuing Resolution Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement