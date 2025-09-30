GOP, Here's Your Soundbite for the Looming Schumer Shutdown Fight.

There’s not going to be a deal to keep the government open, so a shutdown is imminent. It will also last a few days. The Senate will be adjourned for Yom Kippur, although it is unlikely that Democrats will budge, at least for now. The GOP war room must weaponize what the party already clipped and posted on social media: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) admitting that the Democrats are shutting the government down over health care for illegal aliens:

🚨 WOW! Rep. Maxine Waters *LOSES IT* after realizing she was TRICKED into admitting Democrats are shutting down the government due to no healthcare for illegals.



Q: Are Dems demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?



WATERS: Dems are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY...What… pic.twitter.com/mhmJgnC7d4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

This exchange says it all. Republicans should give her a gift basket. This issue was settled with the Big, Beautiful Bill, which purged illegals from the Medicaid rolls. When you peel back the theatrics, the Democrats are gearing up for a fight they cannot win. Shutting down the government over illegal alien health care, funding for National Public Radio, and repealing the rural healthcare fund are loser issues. The only question is whether Republicans a) recognize it, and b) have a killer narrative to shred the Democratic theatrics here.

Democrat Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey says Americans won't care about using taxpayer-funded Medicare for illegal aliens or for transgender surgeries: “They’re not gonna care about all that stuff..." pic.twitter.com/W6Ob0lnqVW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2025

Talks held yesterday between the White House and congressional leadership aimed to reach an agreement, but to no avail. Now, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama, are shutting things down and laying off their people--federal workers--because NPR got defunded.

Welcome to the Schumer shutdown.