Is Ariana Grande Serious With This Question to Trump Supporters?

I’m not going to delve much into this, but of all people, Ariana Grande is trying to start a war with Trump supporters. Isn’t this woman super busy with music, touring, and singing Wicked songs or whatever? She asked MAGA supporters if their lives were better now that Trump was back in office. Her little rant was ridiculous. Lick a doughnut (via NY Post):

“Wicked” star Ariana Grande is going after President Trump’s supporters. The singer/actress, 32, reshared “A Bit Fruity” podcast host Matt Bernstein’s Instagram post on Sunday that called out the over 77 million people who voted for Trump, 79, over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. “I want to check in with trump voters. I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?” the message read.

And she got dragged for it. It never ceases to amaze me how these rich, fat-cat entertainers try to make a mockery of working people. It must be nice sitting on a pile of money from your castle above the clouds, attacking those who aren't aligned with her politics. It must be nice to have security in knowing that no matter who is president, you’re still financially secure.

It’s tone deaf, tired, and pathetic, lady. You caught ‘Dixie Chicks syndrome,’ Ariana. Just shut up and sing. That’s why you have a career; it’s not because we flock for your hot takes on politics.

You made it. You got wealth. Keep doing the things you do that made you rich, but regarding politics, shut it.

