What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals?

It’s not that both sides have become more unhinged. The left wholly owns that dishonor. Maher is an ardent liberal, but the Democrats’ incessant drive to be unlikable by peddling radical nonsense and smothering debate has driven him insane. More “New Rules” commentaries have been directed at the left, and last night’s episode was no different except for one thing.

Most of the seven-minute commentary is slamming liberals and their dumb action items. The need to say the craziest thing and then shut down anyone who either attacks it or has questions about it. That’s illiberal and anathema for the HBO host who prides himself on wanting to talk with anyone. He had dinner with Trump and had Charlie Kirk on his podcast. Maher’s axiom: everyone’s a monster until you meet them.

Now, of course, Maher says he doesn’t think everyone on the left is insane, but there’s also a hesitance from the normies to call out the ones who are—he cited Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s reluctance to agree with the concept that sports should be separated by sex. He later torched the left for going totally insane on the transgender stuff, along with ludicrous asylum for migrants, homelessness being considered a lifestyle, natural immunity now being viewed as quack science, and endorsing globalizing the intifada.

Maher is sick of these clowns saying and pushing for things that are unelectable and crazy, and the shutdown debate, when people rightly poke holes in the arguments. He quipped that this makes liberals look like the 2+2=5 party to voters, and he’s right.

Let’s make a deal at a grand bargain between the two sides that hate each other so much. The Left will quash all their loony woke shit, and the Right will stop the slide into autocracy. pic.twitter.com/x9AhGr5jkO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 27, 2025

Yet, Maher’s bargain proposal for conservatives is par for the course, but it’s not nearly as brutal as the one he delivered for his show. Sure, he claims we have a secret-ish police and we’re all enabling a slide toward a dictatorship or something. He also said to “get over it” when we’ve been mocked and talked down to by liberals. No, we had to go through the ringer to take power away from these clowns, and yes, Bill, I don’t trust the liberals wielding it again if they think that shooting us is acceptable. Your side is five times more likely to endorse or engage in political violence. It’s a fact.

We’re not going after free speech. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was never jailed over his atrocious monologue about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and now he’s back—still unfunny, rich, and famous. And that’s the point. There can be no bargain, Bill, when one side is killing the other. They tried to kill Trump. They killed Charlie Kirk. And now they’re attacking ICE facilities.

Though you never say it, the fact that most of this commentary is laser-focused on your side’s crazy antics says it all. Your side needs to calm down. We haven’t done anything but enforce the rule of law, deport illegal aliens, cut taxes, and try to make the American economy robust again after four years of neglect and incompetence.

The HBO host wants us to say “no” to one thing Trump wants—no. I voted for this man. I’ve voted for him three times. I’d vote for him four, five, six more times if need be. This is what we voted for, and sorry, but liberals don’t get a say, because you don’t get it. What you see as authoritarianism is a much-needed course correction in public safety, because of failed liberal soft-on-crime policies that allowed men to masturbate in front of kids in a park, police to be assaulted under no-bail laws, and the violent criminals to terrorize our streets.

Enough. The bargain here is that liberals need to stop being crazy. We’ll put our guns down when you do.

