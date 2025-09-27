There's Been More Anti-Trump Shenanigans at the United Nations

Some weird things happened when President Trump addressed the United Nations this week: the escalator suddenly stopped working when he and First Lady Melania stepped onto it, the microphones weren’t working as well, and the teleprompter malfunctioned. There were allegations that UN staffers were joking about sabotaging the president’s address.

Advertisement

JUST IN: A Trump administration official was physically assaulted inside the United Nations Thursday afternoon during the gathering of the UN General Assembly, FOX News Digital has learned.



"An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and… pic.twitter.com/AeGOXsx749 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2025

Now, a deranged leftist attacked a Trump official in a bathroom inside the building, which has sparked questions as to how this lunatic was permitted inside a high-security event (via Fox News):

A Trump administration official was physically assaulted by a "deranged leftist" inside the United Nations Thursday afternoon during the gathering of the UN General Assembly, Fox News Digital has learned. An official working in international relations for the Department of Health and Human Services was in New York City serving in a support role for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the department’s leadership team at UNGA. "An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital. "Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech." Kelly told Fox News Digital that the U.S. Secret Service will investigate "how this violent protester was admitted into a major national security event."

The Left is unhinged and violent, and until the adults on their side of the aisle tell the kiddos to cool it and get a grip, these acts and worse will continue. They tried to assassinate Trump. They killed Charlie Kirk this month, and they attacked an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. Liberal America has a problem.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!