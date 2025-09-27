Scott Jennings Summed Up How Every Conservative Feels About the James Comey Indictment
Tipsheet

The Reactions to the Ending of This UVA-Florida State Game Were Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 27, 2025 1:30 PM
ESPN

 What a game. What a battle. And it led to one of the most electric endings thus far this college football season. Some were commenting that this could be the greatest field storm ever; it was undoubtedly one of the fastest. The reactions were priceless. Another thing: the University of Virginia might be back. They knocked off Florida State University 46-38 in double overtime last night and now sit atop the ACC for now.

Here are the highlights:

 

Florida had a chance to respond to UVA’s touchdown during overtime, but FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson wasn’t able to get control of the ball. He bobbled it, leading to the fourth and goal attempt and eventual game-winning interception by Cavaliers’ cornerback Ja'Son Prevard.

What a game.

