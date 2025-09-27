The Reactions to the Ending of This UVA-Florida State Game Were Hilarious

What a game. What a battle. And it led to one of the most electric endings thus far this college football season. Some were commenting that this could be the greatest field storm ever; it was undoubtedly one of the fastest. The reactions were priceless. Another thing: the University of Virginia might be back. They knocked off Florida State University 46-38 in double overtime last night and now sit atop the ACC for now.

Here are the highlights:

Florida had a chance to respond to UVA’s touchdown during overtime, but FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson wasn’t able to get control of the ball. He bobbled it, leading to the fourth and goal attempt and eventual game-winning interception by Cavaliers’ cornerback Ja'Son Prevard.

VIRGINIA BEATS FLORIDA STATE AND STORMS THE FIELD IN RECORD TIME



THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL!



pic.twitter.com/xU1CIsY5Fz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2025

When they stormed the field I thought the players in the end zone were as good as dead pic.twitter.com/JUBCBNvxSA — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 27, 2025

This is one of the craziest photos in CFB history pic.twitter.com/6luwIhA0bn — John "Sentive" Osborn (@SentiveJ) September 27, 2025

After Virginia's upset of Florida State, ESPN's Kris Budden interviewed coach Tony Elliott and quarterback Chandler Morris while surrounded by Virginia fans on the field.



Most of the interview was essentially audio only, with the overhead camera being the only shot. pic.twitter.com/zKuJdgUHqq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 27, 2025

that FSU WR on the ground watching 5000 virginia students storm the field pic.twitter.com/IYjuRPDmcX — 𝙉𝘼𝙅 (@najeeadams_) September 27, 2025

The Virginia field storm may be the fastest field storm I’ve ever seen. I’m not sure the FSU receiver even made it out alive. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 27, 2025

What a game.

