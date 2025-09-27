Scott Jennings Summed Up How Every Conservative Feels About the James Comey Indictment

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two counts by a grand jury: providing false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. The Left sees this as President Trump coming after his political enemies. We see it, rightly, as justice. But maybe it’s a little bit of both. At any rate, Comey and company were dumb enough to dabble in allegedly felonious activities to ensnare the president. Russiagate was the point of the lance, and it failed. Trump won the 2024 election, and now it’s time to hold those accountable. Scott Jennings, from the top rope, perfectly captured how every conservative feels about this indictment against Comey:

Amen, brother.

More on the indictment (via NYT):

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, a culmination of President Trump’s relentless demand for retribution after the bureau investigated his 2016 presidential campaign over possible ties to Russia. Mr. Comey was indicted on one count of making a false statement and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding in connection with his testimony before a Senate committee in September 2020. The indictment, filed in Alexandria, Va., came over the objection of career prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia who found insufficient evidence to support charges but were overruled by Lindsey Halligan, a Trump loyalist handpicked by the president to run the office a few days ago. It represents the most significant legal step yet by the Trump administration to harry, punish and humiliate a former official the president identified as an enemy, at the expense of procedural safeguards intended to shield the Justice Department from political interference and personal vendettas.

They’re so angry.

And Fox News’ Jesse Watters also threw some fire on The Five when liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov had a meltdown over this: We don’t care what you think. We’re running this, so deal with it.

