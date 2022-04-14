Oh, So There Were Federal Agents Embedded at the US Capitol on January 6?

There were FBI assets around the US Capitol on January 6. That is a fact. It’s not new either. The New York Times reported that an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation was inside the building. Did the FBI plan this riot? We don’t know. Probably not but given the hyper-politicization we’ve seen from this institution coupled with their apparent inability to do their jobs—I wouldn’t be shocked. The FBI is ground zero for serial failures as of late. These clowns knew the Steele Dossier, the core of the Russian collusion hoax, was fake. They knew it was a Clinton campaign opposition research project. They still went along with this little game and doctored paperwork to secure spy warrants on Trump campaign officials. They spied on Trump proper with Crossfire Hurricane. These are bad people.

There were many people on January 6 who tried to stop the mayhem. Of course, that footage isn’t shown. It’s the ones who did cross the line to paint the usual narrative that the Right is out of control. Left-wing hooligans burned down half our cities in 2020, but this little riot is worse or something. Enough. These people are no saints, but questions about federal agents maybe egging on the crowd are warranted. Folks, the FBI plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suckered a few people into this scheme to build a sham domestic terror case that was weaponized to attack Donald Trump. The feds thought they had a slam-dunk case. It wasn’t. No convictions after all that theater. Everyone saw it was an entrapment game.

Some members of the Oath Keepers who are facing a slew of charges from the riot are alleging that FBI and ATF agents were “embedded” around the US Capitol (via Just the News):

An attorney for a Jan. 6 defendant says in a recent court filing that at least 20 FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "assets" were embedded around the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot. The attorney, David Fischer, is seeking a dismissal of charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges against nearly a dozen members of the Oath Keepers and client Thomas Caldwell. The 41-page motion was filed Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., according to a report in the Epoch Times. "At least 20 FBI and ATF assets were embedded around the Capitol on J6," a footnote in the motion reads. The motion also states that attorneys "combed through a mountain of discovery" including summaries of interviews conducted by FBI agents and that members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group, were "being monitored and recorded prior to J6."

Now, this could all be tossed out. We don’t know. We can’t because the liberal media refuses to do its job and dig into any possible federal involvement. Let’s go back to the NYT’s piece about the informant:

As scores of Proud Boys made their way, chanting and shouting, toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, one member of the far-right group was busy texting a real-time account of the march. The recipient was his F.B.I. handler. In the middle of an unfolding melee that shook a pillar of American democracy — the peaceful transfer of power — the bureau had an informant in the crowd, providing an inside glimpse of the action, according to confidential records obtained by The New York Times. In the informant’s version of events, the Proud Boys, famous for their street fights, were largely following a pro-Trump mob consumed by a herd mentality rather than carrying out any type of preplanned attack. After meeting his fellow Proud Boys at the Washington Monument that morning, the informant described his path to the Capitol grounds where he saw barriers knocked down and Trump supporters streaming into the building, the records show. At one point, his handler appeared not to grasp that the building had been breached, the records show, and asked the informant to keep him in the loop — especially if there was any violence.

Okay, well, let’s just mention again that we have another instance where this riot was shown to not be a preplanned attack. The FBI’s own report also came to the same conclusion, which doesn’t absolve them of past sins either. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut.

Seriously, are there people who truly think that there was no federal presence at the US Capitol on January 6? The controversial 2020 election is over. Trump is amped. His supporters were equally emotional. Tensions were high. C’mon. They were there, and past behavior from the FBI shows that you shouldn’t discount anything. At the very least, it’s not a whacko question to wonder if federal agents were stoking the flames here. They’re capable of anything.