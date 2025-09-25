Why JD Vance Went Scorched Earth on the Fake News Press Yesterday

We had another act of political violence on Wednesday. Joshua Jahn, 29, attacked an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas. Jahn took position on a rooftop and opened fire on federal vehicles. Two detainees were killed in the crossfire, with another injured. Jahn later committed suicide. He engraved anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. We have another lefty going wild, and the media is perplexed. They’re ignorant or spreading deliberate disinformation regarding the motivation behind this incident.

Vice President JD Vance was in North Carolina, where he addressed supporters about this ongoing attack. There’s a reason why many think he’s the heir apparent, despite my strong feelings that the party should push for ways to ensure Trump can run for a third term: he brought the fire to the Left.

In short, the vice president’s message was that anyone who promotes political violence or attacks on cops can “go straight to hell.”

"If your political rhetoric encourages violence against our law enforcement, you can go straight to hell, and you have no place in the political conversation of the United States of America,” he said.

He also called out Democrats for their reckless behavior regarding the Trump agenda, like doxxing ICE agents and urging confrontations with police, and the media for spewing lies, adding that this is a recipe for political violence.

Political violence has gotten out of control in this country. We gotta stop it. We gotta condemn it, and that starts, unfortunately, at the very top of the Democratic Party. If you want to stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo. If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi. If you want to stop political violence, look in the mirror. That's how we stop political violence in this country, and we've got to do it

Amen, sir.