Texas Anti-ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed

Again, we knew what motivated Joshua Jahn, 29, to attack an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. He scaled a rooftop and opened fire into the facility. He was targeting federal vehicles, killing two detainees and injuring another before committing suicide. That was not his intention. In a press conference held by authorities this afternoon, Acting United States Attorney
Nancy E. Larson said Jahn wished to “maximize lethality against ICE personnel and maximize damage at that facility.” He aimed to terrorize ICE employees, who he felt collected a dirty paycheck. This was an act of terrorism:
🚨TX ICE SHOOTER MOTIVE REVEALED:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2025
"He called ICE employees 'people showing up to collect a dirty paycheck.'..
..He intended to 'maximize lethality against ICE personnel and maximize damage at that facility.'..
..He hoped his actions would terrorize ICE employees."
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/dDgWgIOcGv
🚨BREAKING — ICE agents were willing to LAY DOWN THEIR LIVES to save the lives of the detainees, during yesterday's shooting.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2025
As a deranged assassin was spraying bullets, ICE acted heroically, to keep everyone safe.
The Left MUST stop painting ICE as monsters, they're heroes. pic.twitter.com/NE9KOvi1Rn
🚨THIS WAS AN ACT OF TERRORISM— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2025
"The clearest motivation are his own words. In his handwritten notes, he says 'I want to cause terror.'..
..he wants to impact ICE agents & law enforcement across the country, and in his words "cause terror'."
CEASE violent rhetoric against ICE! pic.twitter.com/SfceYVW1aL
BREAKING: Marcos Charles Director of Removal Operations, ICE: Attacks on ICE officers have increased 1000%.— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2025
Shooter used ICE tracking apps to plan attack. pic.twitter.com/hXmpSAujv8
Recommended
For hours, we were subjected to abject lunacy from the liberal media, its equally braindead pundit class, and other influencers, claiming we couldn’t possibly know the motive of this attack. It’s not hard, you clowns. He wrote anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. The breadcrumbs were everywhere, but because the Left lacks critical thinking and deductive powers, they humiliated themselves. Now, they took it in the mouth, and rightfully so.
If only there were clues https://t.co/ze4PTSKd9K pic.twitter.com/24YvjMqqWE— captive dreamer (@avaricum777) September 25, 2025
Jahn bought the bolt-action rifle legally in August.
@FBIDallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom. This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates, as promised:— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 25, 2025
- The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas…
