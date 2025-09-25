Trump Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown: 'They Never Learn'
Texas Anti-ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 25, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Again, we knew what motivated Joshua Jahn, 29, to attack an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. He scaled a rooftop and opened fire into the facility. He was targeting federal vehicles, killing two detainees and injuring another before committing suicide. That was not his intention. In a press conference held by authorities this afternoon, Acting United States Attorney

Nancy E. Larson said Jahn wished to “maximize lethality against ICE personnel and maximize damage at that facility.” He aimed to terrorize ICE employees, who he felt collected a dirty paycheck. This was an act of terrorism:

For hours, we were subjected to abject lunacy from the liberal media, its equally braindead pundit class, and other influencers, claiming we couldn’t possibly know the motive of this attack. It’s not hard, you clowns. He wrote anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. The breadcrumbs were everywhere, but because the Left lacks critical thinking and deductive powers, they humiliated themselves. Now, they took it in the mouth, and rightfully so.

 Jahn bought the bolt-action rifle legally in August.

