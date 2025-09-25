We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners
Tipsheet

Trump Saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon on the South Lawn. Here's What Happened Next.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 25, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Now, this is pretty cool. It’s a much lighter story, and we could all use a break from the heavier things that’ve dropped over the past few weeks. President Trump saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performing on the South Lawn of the White House. It's amazing to watch, something that wasn't lost on the president, who decided to invite them into the Oval Office afterward. FBI Director Kash Patel was also spotted as the platoon entered the White House. 

“Come on in here, fellas,” said Trump. 

He presented each of them with a challenge coin. 

When one of the Marines thanked him for the opportunity to meet him, the president replied, “It’s my honor.”

It's just a feel-good story during a month that's been riddled with tragedy and left-wing violence. 

