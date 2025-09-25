Trump Saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon on the South Lawn. Here's What Happened Next.

Now, this is pretty cool. It’s a much lighter story, and we could all use a break from the heavier things that’ve dropped over the past few weeks. President Trump saw the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performing on the South Lawn of the White House. It's amazing to watch, something that wasn't lost on the president, who decided to invite them into the Oval Office afterward. FBI Director Kash Patel was also spotted as the platoon entered the White House.

“Come on in here, fellas,” said Trump.

He presented each of them with a challenge coin.

The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs on the South Lawn of the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bVpamM9PXP — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

“Come on in here, fellas!”



President @realDonaldTrump invites the The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon into the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xjs9X7HYzj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

President @realDonaldTrump personally hands each member of the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon a presidential challenge coin 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cwCNAKPkyV — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

WATCH: The Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed on the South Lawn of the White House before President Trump welcomed the platoon into the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/SN1J8FOEfT — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2025

When one of the Marines thanked him for the opportunity to meet him, the president replied, “It’s my honor.”

It's just a feel-good story during a month that's been riddled with tragedy and left-wing violence.

