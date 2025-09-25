Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Torches Co-Host Jessica Tarlov Again

We’re back to this again? I guess that’s all the Left has to say if they’re going to try and pivot on this, because it happened again. We had a targeted attack on an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. The shooter, Joshua Jahn, 29, aimed at federal vehicles, killing two detainees and injuring another before committing suicide. He etched anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. It was another left-wing act of political violence.

Yet, on Fox News’s "The Five," co-host Jessica Tarlov decided to play the ‘both sides’ game. No, you can’t do that. We have this shooting, plus the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, both committed by leftists. The American liberal is five times more likely to endorse or support political violence against their opponents, based on a new YouGov poll. It’s a left-wing problem. Gutfeld wasn’t going to play this game.

He noted that he mocked "The View," liberals, and their talking points, but our side doesn’t use his words as ammunition. We don’t take it as an order to kill people. MSNBC, CNN, and the Democratic Party's pervasive campaign to smear Trump, the GOP, and now ICE agents has led to violence. This isn’t the first time ICE agents have been attacked.

We say people are stupid. We say people are wrong, but we don't say they're evil. That is your game. Then you come in and say, 'This is a mentally ill loner.' Well, who do you think does this stuff? It's not Ben Affleck. It's not Tom Brady. It's not even Carrot Top. People who do this stuff are always that way. The question is, who points them in that direction? Why pick ICE? Why pick Kirk? Why target TV stations and put bombs under Fox trucks? Why vandalize memorials? Why kill kids in Catholic schools? Two things can be true: A person can be mentally ill and you can be guiding him to that place in his life. That is how brainwashing works."

Well said, sir.

Game. Set. Match.

