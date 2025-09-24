VIP
America Has a Stupidity Crisis
Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos
What Do We Make of This Atrocious Issues Poll for Dems?
Olbermann to Scott Jennings: Sorry About Sending You That Tweet Which Was Pretty...
A Former GOP Rep Just Bodied a Former Biden Official on Free Speech...
The Reactions to the Trump Tylenol Announcement Have Been Gold
Here's What Jimmy Kimmel Said About Charlie Kirk Upon His Return to the...
A Billion Views!
Your Countries Are Being Ruined
In Kamala Harris Book, Why the Petty Slurs and Slights?
Pritzker and Johnson: The New 'Normal'?
VIP
What Trump Had to Say About Kimmel's Return
NAACP: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Propaganda
Haul Jack Smith Before a Miami Grand Jury
Tipsheet

Oh, Of Course, That's Why This Solar Farm Is Getting the Kibosh

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher, File

I remember this project. Some of my first posts at Townhall were written about this solar farm in California. Ivanpah is another billion-dollar-plus failure in the renewable energy tale. It never lived up to its mission.

Advertisement

For starters, it cooked birds as they flew over it. No, that’s not accurate: thousands of birds were fried. As our avian friends sometimes soar above the towers, the temperatures could reach 1,000 degrees. It also emits a ton of greenhouse gas, as something needs to burn to start its boilers. And that would be natural gas, which is also used when the farm is under cloud cover. At any rate, this farm is being shut down next year (via NY Post):

Seen from the sky, the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility in California’s Mojave Desert resembles a futuristic dream. 

Viewed from the bottom line, however, Ivanpah is anything but. 

The solar power plant, which features three 459-foot towers and thousands of computer-controlled mirrors known as heliostats, cost some $2.2 billion to build. 

Construction began in 2010 and was completed in 2014. Now, it’s set to close in 2026 after failing to efficiently generate solar energy. 

In 2011, the US Department of Energy under former President Barack Obama issued $1.6 billion in three federal loan guarantees for the project and the Secretary of Energy, Ernest Moniz, hailed it as “an example of how America is becoming a world leader in solar energy.” 

Recommended

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, when are we going to be real here? This project failed. The electric car remains a clunker with consumers. Nothing is more plentiful or reliable than fossil fuels. We’re the Saudi Arabia of coal. We have hundreds of years of natural gas. Cheap energy is essential to our economic growth and prosperity. Enough with these renewable energy boondoggles. Solyndra is all you need to know about that industry.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY GREEN ENERGY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
A Former GOP Rep Just Bodied a Former Biden Official on Free Speech on CNN Matt Vespa
The Reactions to the Trump Tylenol Announcement Have Been Gold Matt Vespa
Here's What Jimmy Kimmel Said About Charlie Kirk Upon His Return to the Airwaves Matt Vespa
A Billion Views! John Stossel
Olbermann to Scott Jennings: Sorry About Sending You That Tweet Which Was Pretty Much a Death Threat Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Advertisement