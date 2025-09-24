The Reactions to the Trump Tylenol Announcement Have Been Gold

On September 22, the Trump administration made a major health announcement concerning Tylenol and autism. Look, I’m not as gung-ho about this as others are, but it’s not like some quack doctors are being cited here. The study cited for this move was conducted by Harvard. But I was more entertained by the reactions to this news.
🚨 JUST IN: RFK Jr. reveals Tylenol use doesn’t just have links to autism, but ADHD and LIVER TOXICITY in children as well— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2025
Why is TYLENOL available over the counter but Ivermectin is not?!
Because our politicians are OWNED by big pharma. But RFK Jr. is telling them to get lost. pic.twitter.com/kB8z8IXhBa
🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP'S TYLENOL WARNING BACKED BY HARVARD, JOHNS HOPKINS RESEARCH— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 23, 2025
Many critics were quick to roll their eyes when Trump said Tylenol during pregnancy might raise autism risk, suggesting Trump was staying true to form with headline-grabbing statements of dubious value.… https://t.co/jKCcKfqjSx pic.twitter.com/3cjdTWGu4M
Whether you like it or not, some of the memes were fantastic:
Introducing Tylenol: Autism Strength pic.twitter.com/xzY7dzhCYo— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 23, 2025
Pregnant Women Begin Downing Tylenol In Hopes Sons Will Start Electric Car Companies And Become Billionaires https://t.co/DILHCdqNF4 pic.twitter.com/r36JWIr382— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 23, 2025
When the Tylenol hits pic.twitter.com/0YJ7AAnwxD— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 24, 2025
Trump: Don't take Tylenol— Silent Memejority (@memejority) September 22, 2025
Libs: pic.twitter.com/wz5tzqAI31
You’re hiding Tylenol under the floorboards, are you not? pic.twitter.com/thsAx27GIy— Kenneth Dredd (@KennethDredd) September 22, 2025
When you find out that your Mom took Tylenol when she was pregnant 💀 pic.twitter.com/7rGnEaNLMN— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 24, 2025
Your mom took Tylenol pic.twitter.com/T8Fd5UlfHG— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) September 23, 2025
September 23, 2025
Pregnant liberals with TDS today. pic.twitter.com/3SQIIGz9tw— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) September 24, 2025
Trump: Don’t use Tylenol— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) September 23, 2025
Libs: pic.twitter.com/Ivcnu6TtQt
Me when I take a Tylenol and the autism hits pic.twitter.com/Up7FCY17ym— Bee 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) September 22, 2025
Me finding out my mom took Tylenol when she was pregnant pic.twitter.com/7eex9sd2dq— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 23, 2025
