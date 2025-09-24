VIP
The Reactions to the Trump Tylenol Announcement Have Been Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 2:15 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file

On September 22, the Trump administration made a major health announcement concerning Tylenol and autism. Look, I’m not as gung-ho about this as others are, but it’s not like some quack doctors are being cited here. The study cited for this move was conducted by Harvard. But I was more entertained by the reactions to this news.

Whether you like it or not, some of the memes were fantastic:

