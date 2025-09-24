The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack

What fresh hell is this? An ICE facility is targeted by Joshua Jahn, 29, who fired upon it from a rooftop. He had anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. He wasn’t going after the detainees, though he killed two of them and injured another. Jahn was aiming at ICE vehicles. It was an attack on law enforcement. Yet again, we have another left-winger committing an act of political violence. And what does the liberal media do?

Advertisement

They claim they don’t know the motive. Unreal. Also, left-wingers don’t really etch things or write manifestos or something. That’s a right-wing tendency, which is absurd. I’m pretty sure the Unabomber was not a right-wing extremist, and his manifesto on class stratification in the face of technological advancements and consumerism served as the basis for Project Mayhem, as depicted in Fight Club.

OMG



The FBI put out PROOF that the Dallas ICE shooter engraved rounds with ANTI-ICE messaging—



Yet MSNBC IS STILL BLAMING THE RIGHT!



"DHS is continuing to dehumanize citizens."



What's DEHUMANIZING is how Left-wing radicals feel the need to pick up a gun & shoot at ICE agents! pic.twitter.com/IAzcrE2uQw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

MSNBC: "It's strange" that left-wing Dallas terrorist wrote on ammo



"If you're trying to carry out come kind of message countering right-wing stuff, I don't know why you would use that tactic."



pic.twitter.com/5j4K4hqRpQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2025

FBI: "This was an act of targeted violence...Rounds found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature."



CNN: "We do not know the motive of the shooter."



pic.twitter.com/GO92onrcgR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2025

If it’s not running laughable spin, MSNBC is still denigrating DHS agents for enforcing federal immigration laws.

We’re done here, guys. We know who committed this attack, his motivations, and it’s clear as day this person was not right-wing. The mountains of cope that are impending from the Left are going to be epic.

Dear liberal America, get a hold of your people.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!