Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE Attack

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

What fresh hell is this? An ICE facility is targeted by Joshua Jahn, 29, who fired upon it from a rooftop. He had anti-ICE messages on the ammunition. He wasn’t going after the detainees, though he killed two of them and injured another. Jahn was aiming at ICE vehicles. It was an attack on law enforcement. Yet again, we have another left-winger committing an act of political violence. And what does the liberal media do?

They claim they don’t know the motive. Unreal. Also, left-wingers don’t really etch things or write manifestos or something. That’s a right-wing tendency, which is absurd. I’m pretty sure the Unabomber was not a right-wing extremist, and his manifesto on class stratification in the face of technological advancements and consumerism served as the basis for Project Mayhem, as depicted in Fight Club.

If it’s not running laughable spin, MSNBC is still denigrating DHS agents for enforcing federal immigration laws. 

We’re done here, guys. We know who committed this attack, his motivations, and it’s clear as day this person was not right-wing. The mountains of cope that are impending from the Left are going to be epic. 

Dear liberal America, get a hold of your people.

Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home Jeff Charles
