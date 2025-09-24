Dems Own This Attack on the ICE Facility. Here Are the Receipts
The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility was fired upon by a sniper in Dallas, Texas, this morning. It was another targeted attack that came two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. The Left has a political violence problem. Anti-ICE messages were written on the ammunition of the shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, 29 (via Fox News):

Sources familiar with the investigation into the Dallas immigration facility shooting identified Wednesday's alleged attacker as Joshua Jahn, 29. 

The gunman killed one person and injured two others after opening fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility from a nearby building before taking his own life, police say. 

Jahn struck three detainees in an unmarked transport van before killing himself around 7 a.m., according to the sources. He was found dead with a rifle on a nearby rooftop, authorities said. 

Wednesday's shooting happened only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting officers. In total, 16 people have been charged in the ambush-style shooting of an Alvarado police officer who was responding to reports of vandalism at the facility. 

ICE agents are heroes, enforcing the law and ensuring our communities are safe from illegal aliens. They're not Nazis, and Democrats own this attack. 

We'll keep you updated on any further details about Jahn. 

