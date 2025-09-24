The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility was fired upon by a sniper in Dallas, Texas, this morning. It was another targeted attack that came two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem. The Left has a political violence problem. Anti-ICE messages were written on the ammunition of the shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, 29 (via Fox News):

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple people have been critically injured after a shooting early this morning at an @ICEgov facility in Dallas.



ICE confirmed the shooter is dead after a self-inflicted wound.| @foxandfriends @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/zHrnuIW4qI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2025

Sources familiar with the investigation into the Dallas immigration facility shooting identified Wednesday's alleged attacker as Joshua Jahn, 29. The gunman killed one person and injured two others after opening fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility from a nearby building before taking his own life, police say. Jahn struck three detainees in an unmarked transport van before killing himself around 7 a.m., according to the sources. He was found dead with a rifle on a nearby rooftop, authorities said. […] Wednesday's shooting happened only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting officers. In total, 16 people have been charged in the ambush-style shooting of an Alvarado police officer who was responding to reports of vandalism at the facility.

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FBI just confirmed that the shooter's rounds contained messages that are "anti-ICE in nature." pic.twitter.com/IDW579DNY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

ICE agents are heroes, enforcing the law and ensuring our communities are safe from illegal aliens. They're not Nazis, and Democrats own this attack.

We'll keep you updated on any further details about Jahn.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!