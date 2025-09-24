VIP
Olbermann to Scott Jennings: Sorry About Sending You That Tweet Which Was Pretty Much a Death Threat

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 24, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Dear Lord, Keith Olbermann is bored. He’s no longer at ESPN, MSNBC, or GQ, so he spends his time trolling social media. The man is lost and Trump-deranged. It’s not even worth commenting on, but with the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, it’s probably best not to get into flame wars where tweets that read as virtual death threats are posted. That’s what happened between Olbermann and CNN’s Scott Jennings. The latter promptly tagged FBI Director Kash Patel after the exchange. It was nuts, and now Olbermann is apologizing — sort of. He went off the rails again which was something that was expected (via NY Post):

Unhinged lefty talking head Keith Olbermann apologized to conservative commentator Scott Jennings over since-deleted tweets that appeared to threaten the pundit — only to still call CNN personality a “fascist.”

“I apologize without reservation to @ScottJenningsKY,” he wrote on X as he attempted to backtrack his inflammatory messages from the day before.  

“Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career.” 

“All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it – but this time is especially wrong,” he wrote. 

“I should’ve acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I’m sorry I delayed.” 

The guy’s a blowhard. We all know that. We knew that when he unleashed this tirade against former Sen. Scott Brown (R-MA). Scott Brown, guys—get a grip, man.

 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK KEITH OLBERMANN MEDIA BIAS

