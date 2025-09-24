A Former GOP Rep Just Bodied a Former Biden Official on Free Speech on CNN

I’ve never seen such doomsday talk when it isn’t necessary. After all the whining about Jimmy Kimmel being yanked off the air, he’s back. The anti-Trump late-night host returned after a temporary suspension following his awful monologue about the Charlie Kirk assassination. Former Biden aide Dan Koh tried to spin the whole situation as an attack on free speech and how the Trump administration is silencing people, blah blah blah.

Former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) waited in the tall grass for this point and proceeded to shred it expertly. Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t silenced. He could’ve gone to any network to whine about his suspension. He’s still rich and free, and he can say whatever he wants. His bosses, on the other hand, have every right to suspend or terminate his employment.

The former Republican congressman noted that too much time has been spent on some television hosts than on the man who was assassinated, Kirk, for merely answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem. Meijer took the fight to Koh’s face directly, noting his former boss’ incessant campaign to silence and deplatform people who voiced contrary opinions, especially during COVID.

In the meantime, it was revealed on Tuesday that YouTube censored users at the behest of the Biden administration. I’ve been told that’s fascism, but as always, it’s defended because the so-called right people were muzzled, right?

We’re done with this game.

BREAKING: YouTube admits it censored Americans at the request of the Biden administration. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 23, 2025

