No, Lib Media, This Isn't a HUGE Scoop About Tom Homan

What the hell is even that? There were other reasons why this hit piece was drowned out, not least because no one cares about what MSNBC says. It’s another example of the legacy media dying—everyone is tired of their fake news and ‘scoops’ that are nothing burgers. Take this ‘big scoop’ the anti-Trump outlet had about Border Czar Tom Homan, who allegedly accepted $50,000 in bribes from undercover FBI agents, but Trump's DOJ shut down that investigation.

Advertisement

The copy for the social media push seemed damning, but it’s another fake news circus. Also, this investigation wasn’t a Trump DOJ safari. It was a fishing expedition under Biden’s Justice Department goons. Yet, you wouldn’t know that from the headline that read, “Tom Homan was investigated for accepting $50,000 from undercover FBI agents. Trump's DOJ shut it down” (via MSNBC):

In an undercover operation last year, the FBI recorded Tom Homan, now the White House border czar, accepting $50,000 in cash after indicating he could help the agents — who were posing as business executives — win government contracts in a second Trump administration, according to multiple people familiar with the probe and internal documents reviewed by MSNBC. The FBI and the Justice Department planned to wait to see whether Homan would deliver on his alleged promise once he became the nation’s top immigration official. But the case indefinitely stalled soon after Donald Trump became president again in January, according to six sources familiar with the matter. In recent weeks, Trump appointees officially closed the investigation, after FBI Director Kash Patel requested a status update on the case, two of the people said. […] In a statement provided to MSNBC, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed.”

Of course, the usual suspects tried to make this a thing on social media. No one cared. Too many nothing burgers from these snake oil salesmen, who for years also claimed that Biden was vibrant and that COVID was the worst plague to hit human civilization since history began—both were lies.

These dipshit legal “experts” you quote, claiming Homan could have been charged w/conspiracy even while out of office, are evidently unaware that law enforcement officers can’t legally be part of a conspiracy, so actually, no, that couldn’t have been charged in this situation.🙄 https://t.co/WU3m5PLtMk — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) September 22, 2025

That’s not the news here. The bombshell is that the Biden DOJ attempted to entrap a former Trump immigration official, 2024 campaign advisor, and incoming Trump 2.0 official right before the election. There was no crime by accepting the money (if that happened at all) but Chris… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 20, 2025

We DO NOT CARE. Don’t bother @RealTomHoman he’s a national treasure. https://t.co/Yg5ZEEUfgy — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 20, 2025

So, no credible evidence was found. Gee—I wonder why? Given all the floppy nothing burgers served, it’s amusing that the media struggles to comprehend why most people are approaching 'Michael Douglas in Falling Down' levels of insanity with their trash reporting. Then again, it's their own fault.

Advertisement

I also love this movie:

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!