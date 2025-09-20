Secret Service Detain Armed Man Entering Site of Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service will be held on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other top activists and commentators will be attending. It will be a high-security event, and one armed man was arrested entering the site while trying to pass himself off as law enforcement. He's not been named, but his suspicious activity caught the eye of the Secret Service, and he was promptly detained (via WaPo):

An armed man claiming to be affiliated with law enforcement was detained Friday after entering the Arizona stadium where conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is set to take place Sunday, according to the Secret Service. The man, who was not identified, entered State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and was observed “exhibiting suspicious behavior,” the Secret Service said in a statement late Friday. When Secret Service agents approached him, he claimed to be a member of law enforcement and said he was armed, the service said. “The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody,” the service said, adding that he had not been arrested as of late Friday night. “The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location.” […] The man had at least one gun and one knife when he was stopped, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. He also presented “inactive law enforcement credentials” and told Secret Service agents he was at the site to provide private security, the official said.

The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on September 10 while answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem. The suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was arrested by police two days later in St. George, some 250 miles from the crime scene. Robinson engraved ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition. The death penalty is being sought if convicted.

