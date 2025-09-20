VIP
Well, That's One Way to Avoid Paying Sales Taxes
CNN Stoops to a New Low to Defend Jimmy Kimmel
VIP
The Democrats' Fascist Panic
Milwaukee Public School Teacher Calls Limits on Equity and Gender Lessons ‘Fascism’ in...
Hollywood Reporter Tries to Gaslight Readers Over Jimmy Kimmel's Charlie Kirk Comments
The Fallacy of Believing That the Democrats Are Sunk
Judicial Limits on Glyphosate and Climate ‘Jackpot Justice’ Litigation
AI Is the Issue of Our Time—and Big Tech Knows It. Will We...
'The Unrestricted War': Truth Defeats Fear
Permitting Reform Now: A Blueprint for America’s Infrastructure Renaissance
Trump Say US Destroyed Another Drug Trafficking Boat, Killing 3
Three-Time Convicted Felon Faces Federal Charges After Purple Fentanyl, Weapons Seized
Former FBI Official Took International Trip for 'Bucket List' Tourism, Watchdog Finds
Alleged Carjacker Charged for Crime Spree That Killed Two Women, Injuring Child
Tipsheet

Secret Service Detain Armed Man Entering Site of Charlie Kirk Memorial Service

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 20, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service will be held on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other top activists and commentators will be attending. It will be a high-security event, and one armed man was arrested entering the site while trying to pass himself off as law enforcement. He's not been named, but his suspicious activity caught the eye of the Secret Service, and he was promptly detained (via WaPo): 

Advertisement

An armed man claiming to be affiliated with law enforcement was detained Friday after entering the Arizona stadium where conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service is set to take place Sunday, according to the Secret Service. 

The man, who was not identified, entered State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and was observed “exhibiting suspicious behavior,” the Secret Service said in a statement late Friday. When Secret Service agents approached him, he claimed to be a member of law enforcement and said he was armed, the service said. 

“The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody,” the service said, adding that he had not been arrested as of late Friday night. “The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location.” 

[…] 

The man had at least one gun and one knife when he was stopped, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. He also presented “inactive law enforcement credentials” and told Secret Service agents he was at the site to provide private security, the official said. 

Recommended

Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on September 10 while answering questions at Utah Valley University in Orem. The suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was arrested by police two days later in St. George, some 250 miles from the crime scene. Robinson engraved ‘hey fascist, catch’ on the ammunition. The death penalty is being sought if convicted.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ARIZONA CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
CNN Stoops to a New Low to Defend Jimmy Kimmel Matt Vespa
The Fallacy of Believing That the Democrats Are Sunk Jeff Davidson
Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Judicial Limits on Glyphosate and Climate ‘Jackpot Justice’ Litigation Paul Driessen
Trump Say US Destroyed Another Drug Trafficking Boat, Killing 3 Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Advertisement