NPR's Latest Article on the Charlie Kirk Assassination Is Why It Got Defunded

You only have to read a few paragraphs into this article about the Charlie Kirk assassination in National Public Radio to see why this lefty outlet got defunded. It’s as if none of these clowns watched the press conference by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray this week, where he said that the suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a leftist. He targeted Kirk due to his beliefs. This ‘we don’t know the motive’ represents another legacy media fail, one where mockery and dismissal are warranted. The best part of NPR’s line is that we need to know more about Robinson’s position on—get this—labor and immigration issues before we can make a political determination (via NPR) [emphasis mine]:

In their charging document, authorities cite text messages that Robinson allegedly exchanged with "his lover/roommate," a person they describe as "a biological male who was transitioning genders." The document also includes another text in which Robinson allegedly explains that he killed Kirk because he had "had enough of his hatred." The presumed motive has added fire to a rash of speculation by high-reach conservatives, who have suggested that this motive equated to a political ideology. The same day Kirk was killed, President Trump claimed the shooter was a "radical leftist." Others have suggested that the suspect may have been "groomed" by a "trans terror cell" and that he was perhaps working with larger groups, including "antifa." So far, these claims have not been supported by publicly released evidence. In fact, little is still known about Robinson's politics. According to the charging document, his mother told investigators that he had become more "pro-gay and trans-rights oriented" within the last year. It also includes a text message, allegedly written by Robinson, that said "since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga." But Robinson is not registered with a political party in Utah. There is no evidence of his positions on other issues of importance to the left, such as immigration or labor.

No, we don’t. We know why Kirk was murdered. We know the motivations, and anything to the contrary is fake news or willful disinformation. Robinson was a lefty who shacked up with his transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, and plotted a political assassination using his grandfather’s rifle. He wasn’t a MAGA supporter. He wasn’t a Kirk follower.

You guys can’t spin what happened. Left-wing political violence is a problem. It’s been a social cancer for a long time.

We don’t know the motive until we know Robinson’s stances on immigration and labor—you cannot make this up.

H/T Andrew Kerr.

