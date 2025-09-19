VIP
We Will Continue to Fight for Charlie and Free Speech
Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence
Jimmy Kimmel Was Not Going to Apologize for Heinous Monologue on Charlie Kirk's...
Lefty Comedian Has a Total Meltdown on CNN Over Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Ex-CNN Host's Take on Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Will Likely Anger Libs
We Are Not Jimmy!
Charlie Kirk, Martyrdom, and the Age of Assassination Culture
VIP
Societies' Two Camps
ABC Has Enough of Jimmy Kimmel's 'Comedy'
The Immortal Charlie Kirk
Jimmy Kimmel Learns Free Speech is Expensive
Destroying Roadless Protections Causes Waste and Bureaucracy
De-Escalation
Burning Cities vs. Burning Candles
Tipsheet

Why the Libs Crying 'Free Speech' Over Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Need to Shut Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 19, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

You’d think that Jimmy Kimmel was sent to the camps after his show was suspended indefinitely for peddling false information about the Charlie Kirk assassination. The late-night host tried to claim that Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of the Turning Point USA founder, was a MAGA supporter. That’s false. We all knew it was false, so ABC decided to yank “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

The meltdown from the left has been epic. Of course, they’re screaming about free speech and First Amendment rights, two things they know very little about, given their penchant for social media bans against those they don’t like. We have the tapes. We have the tweets. Sit down, guys. Also, press freedom increased under President Trump, but dropped under Presidents Obama and Biden. 

Recommended

Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, while answering audience questions. Robinson was captured two days later. He’s facing the death penalty.

And what the hell is this?

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Ex-CNN Host's Take on Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Will Likely Anger Libs Matt Vespa
The Murder of Charlie Kirk Was Not a George Floyd Moment Victor Davis Hanson
Why Rashida Tlaib and Byron Donalds Got Into a Heated Exchange Today Matt Vespa
Lefty Comedian Has a Total Meltdown on CNN Over Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Matt Vespa
Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Advertisement