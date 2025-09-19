Why the Libs Crying 'Free Speech' Over Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Need to Shut Up

You’d think that Jimmy Kimmel was sent to the camps after his show was suspended indefinitely for peddling false information about the Charlie Kirk assassination. The late-night host tried to claim that Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of the Turning Point USA founder, was a MAGA supporter. That’s false. We all knew it was false, so ABC decided to yank “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

The meltdown from the left has been epic. Of course, they’re screaming about free speech and First Amendment rights, two things they know very little about, given their penchant for social media bans against those they don’t like. We have the tapes. We have the tweets. Sit down, guys. Also, press freedom increased under President Trump, but dropped under Presidents Obama and Biden.

Democrat Rep. Van Hollen says “it’s never justified to use government power to crack down on political viewpoints that you disagree with.”



Where was this energy over the last decade? pic.twitter.com/yTjQKHJxQU — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 18, 2025

Just a reminder that The Bulwark has no business commenting on any of this. https://t.co/vH0ACUG3wO pic.twitter.com/KrLOKrMuR9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 18, 2025

This chart shows that "press freedom" went down under Obama, back up during Trump's first term, and then down again under Biden. https://t.co/l4X7XFjZfp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Conservatives have resurfaced this clip of Brian Stelter justifying censorship of conservatives after he melted down over Jimmy Kimmel being suspended.



"Reducing a liar's reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than… pic.twitter.com/luzkrqJaw6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2025

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Kimmel getting fired: This renders the First Amendment meaningless.



Chris Hayes on Tucker getting fired: He believed he could say anything no matter how disgusting and get away with it. Over time, that’s not going to work out well for you. pic.twitter.com/KOdROGvseE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

“There’s no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump’s reign!”



*hits “post” on a free and open social media platform* https://t.co/igHDm71Zum — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2025

Advertisement

This is utter rubbish. Nothing approaching this happened. https://t.co/t0M58NvWJK — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 18, 2025

Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, while answering audience questions. Robinson was captured two days later. He’s facing the death penalty.

And what the hell is this?

Jimmy Kimmel: "The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."



CNN anchor: "What he said did not appear to suggest the suspect was a MAGA shooter." pic.twitter.com/wtyjO7dqpN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!