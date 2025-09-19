VIP
Tipsheet

Gross: CNN Uses Charlie Kirk's South Park Episode to Claim He'd Be Against Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 19, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. It’s led to a stream of ghoulish celebrations from the Left. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel opted to deliver an atrocious dialogue where he alleged that the suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, who was captured on September 12, was a MAGA supporter. Those remarks led to Jimmy Kimmel Live being suspended indefinitely. 

The Left now claims this is cancel culture and an attack on free speech? How? There’s no evidence of government coercion. The show was trash, the ratings were awful, and Kimmel’s words were fake news.

He's still famous, rich, and free. This isn’t a First Amendment issue. He can say what he wants, but his employer has the right to fire him. End of subject. On CNN, they decided to use Kirk’s past support of him being parodied on South Park to suggest that the late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder wouldn’t have wanted Kimmel suspended: 

C’mon, guys—Kirk has passed away. Who knows. We might have speculation, but this is unseemly. Also, Kimmel isn’t the hill to die on in this fight. Late-night has sucked for years because its hosts are mean-spirited, chronically unfunny, and that’s led to brutal losses for these networks. Also, Kimmel planned on doubling down on his attacks on Trump supporters if he wasn’t yanked off the air.

