Tipsheet

Dem Rep's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Could Kill Brain Cells

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 18, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

I’m not complaining, but for the sake of argument, who the hell is running communications for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)? In what universe did someone think this media hit on CNN was a home run? First, he broke a cardinal rule of politics: wearing a stupid hat for the camera. Swalwell, like most in liberal America, is incensed that Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been yanked off the air for being perpetually unfunny, propagandistic, and worst of all, peddling fake news about Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin. Kimmel’s monologue made it seem like the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter. He was not.

The show is effectively over. But Swally thinks that Jimmy has a right to a late-night show, or something. None of this made sense.

It’s not a free speech issue. Kimmel can and did say whatever he wanted about Kirk’s assassination. But employers also have a right to boot people for being pro-domestic terrorism or, in Kimmel’s case, spewing knowingly false information. The man is still famous, rich, and free, so let's leave the ‘authoritarian’ hot takes behind.

You can say whatever you want in America, but there are consequences. Kimmel made a choice. Also, the late-night host said he planned to address his previous monologue if his show aired last night.

Sure, kid. Sure. 

Kirk, a top conservative activist who founded Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson was arrested for the crime two days later.

