Major Ohio Newspaper: Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Is Probably a Conservative

There’s nothing much to say here: this is willful disinformation. The Plain Dealer, a major newspaper in Ohio, thought it could get away with peddling this trash. Their podcast, Today in Ohio, featured a segment one would hear in Pyongyang. For a reported newsroom, it’s either gross incompetence or deliberate manufacturing of fake news, because the truth has been revealed about Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

🚨Unfreakingbelievable🚨



Hosts of Cleveland's largest newspapers’ podcast claim Charlie’s alleged shooter is probably Conservative, and we don’t know what his and Trump’s shooters’ motivations were.



These obvious, intentional lies are beyond insane and disgusting! pic.twitter.com/eA1gpBWS9f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2025

They claim Robinson was conservative and came from a MAGA-supporting family. Also, we don't know what the motivations were–this was uttered today. How dumb are these people? The first part is provably false. When Robinson was arraigned by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, it was noted that Robinson targeted Kirk for his views and that he was a leftist. The second aspect is ignorance—there are millions of American households with split political views. I know; I’m from one of them.

When someone engraves “hey fascist, catch” on the ammunition, the motive sort of writes itself. But liberal America has a domestic violence problem. It has a political violence problem, and it’s all their people. They shot Trump. They killed Charlie. And they even tried to kill the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh SHpairo, a Democrat, over his pro-Israel views.

This is an appalling attempt at gaslighting. Also, I guess we can assume that these folks didn’t watch the presser with Gray this week. It was all laid bare. You people are stupid, wrong, and abjectly terrible at your jobs, which is to report what actually happened merely.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson was captured by police two days later.

