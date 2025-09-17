Republicans Are Totally Not Being Cool About People Murdering Them
CBS News Host Forced to Admit Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated Over Political Views
The US Needs To Lean Into AI and Data Centers, Or Else
The Plane Truth
Kirk's Assassination: The Left's Big Denial
From Mediator to Target: Qatar’s Gamble With Hamas Backfires
Brussels Bureaucrats Use Dirty Tricks Against American Competitors
Progressive Privilege: Never Having To Say You’re Sorry
The ‘Special Relationship’ Is Sacrosanct
Partisan Trial Lawyers Raise Costs for All Americans. The Time for Reform Is...
Charlie Kirk Was a Fellow Happy Warrior
RINOs in Congress Want To Help Woke Tech Companies
The NAS Climate Report: A Biased Rush To Rubber-Stamp Costly Regulations
Gov. Hochul's Cowardice Is Revealed
Major Ohio Newspaper: Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Is Probably a Conservative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 17, 2025 10:00 PM
There’s nothing much to say here: this is willful disinformation. The Plain Dealer, a major newspaper in Ohio, thought it could get away with peddling this trash. Their podcast, Today in Ohio, featured a segment one would hear in Pyongyang. For a reported newsroom, it’s either gross incompetence or deliberate manufacturing of fake news, because the truth has been revealed about Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. 

They claim Robinson was conservative and came from a MAGA-supporting family. Also, we don't know what the motivations were–this was uttered today. How dumb are these people? The first part is provably false. When Robinson was arraigned by Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, it was noted that Robinson targeted Kirk for his views and that he was a leftist. The second aspect is ignorance—there are millions of American households with split political views. I know; I’m from one of them.

When someone engraves “hey fascist, catch” on the ammunition, the motive sort of writes itself. But liberal America has a domestic violence problem. It has a political violence problem, and it’s all their people. They shot Trump. They killed Charlie. And they even tried to kill the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh SHpairo, a Democrat, over his pro-Israel views. 

This is an appalling attempt at gaslighting. Also, I guess we can assume that these folks didn’t watch the presser with Gray this week. It was all laid bare. You people are stupid, wrong, and abjectly terrible at your jobs, which is to report what actually happened merely.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while hosting an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Robinson was captured by police two days later. 

