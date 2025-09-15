The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out
Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for...
A Local Fox Outlet Was Covering the Charlie Kirk Assassination When Something Was...
Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie...
VIP
Democrats Are Desperate to Return to Business As Usual: Do Not Let Them
America's Je Suis Charlie Moment
Who Was Dancing on 9-11?
Kamikaze Democrats
Before Responding To Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Our Side Should Only Ask One Question
VIP
Ted Cruz Promptly Takes Care of Some 'Hateful Garbage' Written About Kirk on...
Vance Makes Announcement About 'The Charlie Kirk Show'
A Widow Inspires the World
Building An Off-Ramp From Political Violence
Debunking the Left’s Lie: Fascism Is Not the 'Far Right'
Tipsheet

How Oregon's Football Coach Reacted to Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It Was Spot-on.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 15, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning nailed what the Charlie Kirk assassination was to the country. It was evil. It represented a failure to listen, where division for some had become so deep that murder and domestic terrorism were viewed as a legitimate means to settle disputes. The irony was that Kirk’s message was the opposite of that; failure to communicate is when things fall apart. It’s why he went on college campuses to debate, have conversations, and hold Q&A sessions. Sure, not all went smoothly; some leftie students eager to duke it out with him were downright disrespectful, but that’s life. At least, they’re talking. If being yelled at was the worst that could happen, then so be it. At least not one was getting killed, right?

Advertisement

Lanning added that he wished America acted like the players in his locker room. All his players come from different backgrounds, creeds, and walks of life. On a football team, there’s no time to be huffy because someone is Christian, pro-life, or pro-gun control.  The coach, who addressed this matter in a post-game presser after his Ducks rolled Northwestern this weekend, added, “I hurt for his wife, Erika, and their kids. That sort of evil should never exist in our country. That’s what it is, evil.”

“Life matters, and I think we’ve lost sight of that,” he added. “If you disagree with me, if you hate me, if you don’t like me, just know this: I love you. I absolutely love you, and life matters.”

Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, was an Oregon Ducks fan (via Fox News): 

"You walk in that locker room, you've got guys of different races, guys of different backgrounds, different religions, and you got a team that loves each other. Tons of differences. Where they come from, what they deal with, and ultimately you've got a team that loves each other, and I think we’re missing some of that in our country," Lanning said. 

Lanning has been outspoken about gun violence before, and he made his voice heard again on Saturday, condemning the "evil" that led to Kirk's assassination as well as children's shooting deaths. 

"I recently found out Charlie Kirk was an Oregon fan, right? I didn't know that. I hurt for his wife, Erika, and their kids. That sort of evil should never exist in our country, and that's what it is — evil. I remember having to explain that to my family, right? I remember sitting down with my kids and explaining what happened, and they're talking about people talking about it at school. And it's just sad, right?" Lanning said. 

"But it's just as sad — every day it seems like we deal with some sort of violence that's going on in our country, whether it's school kids in Colorado or kids in Minnesota at churches. I mean, life matters, and I think we've lost sight of that. But I just wish the world could learn a little bit of something from our locker room, because we've got a bunch of people with differences, and what you've got in there is a bunch people there." 

Recommended

Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Well said, coach.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM OREGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
Here Are the NFL Teams That Refused to Hold Moments of Silence for Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa
A Local Fox Outlet Was Covering the Charlie Kirk Assassination When Something Was Found Under the Truck Matt Vespa
Here's What Shocked a Former MSNBC Analyst About Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Address Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happened to This Texas Tech Student Who Was Caught Celebrating Charlie Kirks's Death Matt Vespa
Advertisement